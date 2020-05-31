Quiz: Disneyland Resort Extinct Attractions (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.

On May 26th, we did two contests live themed to Extinct Attractions. The second was Disneyland Resort Extinct Attractions written by Laughing Place co-founder Doobie Moseley. Play it here:

What attraction replaced the Peoplemover? The Rocket Sleds The Rocket to the Moon The Rocket Rods The Rocket Racoon Continue >> What was the first Disneyland "permanent" attraction to close? Mission to Mars House of the Future Phantom Boats Flying Saucers Continue >> In what year where Disneyland's Skyway buckets changed from round to square? 1967 1965 1971 1960 Continue >> There was an attraction at California Adventure where you could see Joan Rivers, Jackie Chan and Cher? TRUE FALSE Continue >> What was the name of this show at Disneyland? Animazement Festival of Fools Videopolis Mickey's Magical Map Continue >> Put these shows in the order they played in the Hyperion Theater? Steps in Time; Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular; The Power of Blast; Frozen - Live Steps in Time; The Power of Blast; Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular; Frozen - Live The Power of Blast; Frozen - Live; Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular; Steps in Time Steps in Time; The Power of Blast; Frozen - Live; Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular Continue >> What attraction replaced Carousel of Progress? Mission to Mars America Sings Innoventions Flight to the Moon Continue >> What was the name of the DCA attraction where you learned how wine was made? Seasons of the Vine Wine Country Market Sunset and Vineyard Wine Making for Dummies Continue >> What DCA restaurant was this? Elegance and Eloquence Hollywood and Dine Soap Opera Bistro Hollywood and Vine Continue >> What company ran the movie theater now closed at Downtown Disney? Cinemark Regal AMC Landmark Continue >> What was the name of DCA's first parade? California Dreamin' Disney's Electrical Parade Countdown to Fun Eureka Continue >> Extinct Disneyland Not too good Share your Results : Facebook Extinct Disneyland Not too bad Share your Results : Facebook Extinct Disneyland You're pretty good Share your Results : Facebook Extinct Disneyland Fantastic! Share your Results : Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your first name : Your email address : I consent to having form collect my name and email! The form collects name and email so that we can add you to our newsletter list for project updates. Check out our privacy policy for the full story on how we protect and manage your submitted data! Show my results >> Please share this quiz to view your results . Facebook Powered by WP Quiz Pro PLAY AGAIN !

“Inspired” by host Doobie’s rapping of Hamilton during an early show show, Longtime Laughing Place contributor Kaz Liput has been writing Disney themed parodies of Hamilton songs. This was is a parody of Cabinet Battle #1.

Ladies and gentlemen, you coulda been anywhere in the world tonight

But you're here with us at Laughing Place

Are you ready for a trivia game? Huh?

The topic on the table: Disney Parks attractions that are no longer with us; they are extinct

Secretary Mosely, you have the floor, sir

Long, long ago we could explore Fort Wilderness

We fought from the towers and came down a dirty mess

These were Keel Boats upside down, they’d misload 'em

Don't act surprised, you guys, 'cause I rode 'em (ow)

But somebody forgets

The Conestoga Wagons and the Rocket Jets

Now place your bets as to who this benefits:

The very seat of Maelstrom is where Frozen sits

E/O, that had some 3-D Animation

Rocket Rods had problems, would catch fire in the starion

Did you like the Skyway, nice and mellow

Or the Movie Ride where Mugsy had a shootout with a fellow

