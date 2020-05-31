Quiz: Disneyland Resort Extinct Attractions (Disney Trivia Live!)

Disney Trivia Live! is our new live show on YouTube where you can play Disney trivia against other players live around the world. Tune in each week on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30p Eastern / 7:30p Pacific on YouTube (be sure to subscribe and click the bell to be notified when we start). You can also watch our previous live broadcasts.
On May 26th, we did two contests live themed to Extinct Attractions. The second was Disneyland Resort Extinct Attractions written by Laughing Place co-founder Doobie Moseley. Play it here:
What attraction replaced the Peoplemover?
What was the first Disneyland "permanent" attraction to close?
In what year where Disneyland's Skyway buckets changed from round to square?
There was an attraction at California Adventure where you could see Joan Rivers, Jackie Chan and Cher?
What was the name of this show at Disneyland?
Put these shows in the order they played in the Hyperion Theater?
What attraction replaced Carousel of Progress?
What was the name of the DCA attraction where you learned how wine was made?
What DCA restaurant was this?
What company ran the movie theater now closed at Downtown Disney?
What was the name of DCA's first parade?
How did you do? Share and let your friends know.
“Inspired” by host Doobie’s rapping of Hamilton during an early show show, Longtime Laughing Place contributor Kaz Liput has been writing Disney themed parodies of Hamilton songs. This was is a parody of Cabinet Battle #1.
Ladies and gentlemen, you coulda been anywhere in the world tonight
But you're here with us at Laughing Place
Are you ready for a trivia game? Huh?
The topic on the table: Disney Parks attractions that are no longer with us; they are extinct
Secretary Mosely, you have the floor, sir
Long, long ago we could explore Fort Wilderness
We fought from the towers and came down a dirty mess
These were Keel Boats upside down, they’d misload 'em
Don't act surprised, you guys, 'cause I rode 'em (ow)
But somebody forgets
The Conestoga Wagons and the Rocket Jets
Now place your bets as to who this benefits:
The very seat of Maelstrom is where Frozen sits
E/O, that had some 3-D Animation
Rocket Rods had problems, would catch fire in the starion
Did you like the Skyway, nice and mellow
Or the Movie Ride where Mugsy had a shootout with a fellow
Ready for more? Take one of our Disney Quizzes or play one of our Disney Hangman games.
Doobie is the co-owner of LaughingPlace.com having founded the website with his wife Rebekah in 1999. He became a “hardcore” Disney fan in 1995. His favorite Disney film is Snow White and his all-time favorite attraction is the PeopleMover. Having lived near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, he’s visited them literally thousands of times.