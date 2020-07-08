Five Disney and Pixar Video Games to Enjoy on National Video Game Day

Disney has created a countless number of magical worlds that fans all over have always wanted to experience for themselves. Luckily, there is a huge collection of various video games which allow them to do just that. Characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck and beloved films like The Lion King and Aladdin have been the subjects of dozens of video games over the years.

With today being National Video Game Day, we thought we would take a look at some of our personal favorite Disney and Pixar games to celebrate.

The Magical Quest Starring Mickey Mouse (1992)

This classic side-scrolling Super Nintendo platform adventure game set Mickey on a journey to track down his kidnapped dog Pluto across six colorful levels using a variety of different outfits that turn the famous mouse in a magician, a firefighter, and a mountain climber, each with its own unique (and very useful) powers. This game is remembered for its attractive 16-bit graphics and animation, plus its use of tried-and-true Disney characters as both protagonists and villains.

How to play it: The SNES version has never been re-released in any form outside of unofficial ROMs, so you’d have to pick up a copy from third-party retailers like eBay.

Aladdin (1993)

Inspired by the Disney Animated Classic that had been released the year prior, this 16-bit game garnered some fame of its own in recent years — mostly for how difficult its stages can be. Nevertheless, the clever obstacles and fun .midi version of the film’s best songs should power you through the frustration and keep you going. But, a word a warning, do be ready to see this screen a lot:

How to play it: Available in a combo pack for PlayStation 4, XBOX One, or Nintendo Switch — or download it for PC.

The Lion King (1994)

For as difficult as Aladdin can be, some have argued that this video game version of The Lion King is even more challenging. However, that doesn’t make it any less brilliant or beautiful. Through several colorful and, in some cases, intense (like the stampede) stages, you’ll navigate Simba from adolescence through adulthood. Best of all, while some games of this era may be relegated to flea markets and eBay, the king has returned on current gen consoles as a combo pack with Aladdin.

How to play it: Available in a combo pack for PlayStation 4, XBOX One, or Nintendo Switch — or download it for PC.

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (1999)

Pixar wasn’t going to let Disney have all the fun when it came to turning their beloved films into video games. This game let players take control of everyone’s favorite Space Ranger as they tried to save Woody from Al. Based on the Toy Story sequel which debuted in the same year, the game allowed players to traverse familiar locations and take on familiar foes like Zurg and Stinky Pete.

How to play it: Order it for PlayStation.

Kingdom Hearts III (2019)

There are few video game franchises with bigger fanbases that that of Kingdom Hearts. After waiting 13 long years, that fanbase finally got to experience Kingdom Hearts III last year and were once again reunited with Mickey, Donald, Goofy and Sora. The game features so many of your favorite Disney characters and worlds and even includes the ability to summon beloved attractions to aid you in battle. There’s nothing better than taking on Hades’ evil army with Donald and Goofy by your side and summoning a carousel or pirate ship to help with the fight.

How to play it: Order it for Xbox One or PlayStation 4 here.

