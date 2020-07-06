Five Marvel Video Games to Enjoy on National Video Game Day

by | Jul 6, 2020 1:23 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Everyone wants to feel what it’s like to be their favorite superheroes and jump, fly or swing into action to save the world. Well, luckily there are dozens upon dozens of Marvel video games that allow fans to do just that. Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk and many of your other favorite heroes have been the subjects of video games over the years.

With National Video Game Day coming up on Wednesday, July 8, I thought we would take a look at some of my personal favorite Marvel games to celebrate.

Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems (1996)

Some of Marvel’s most popular heroes team up to take on the Mad Titan Thanos in this classic game. Players can choose from Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Wolverine and the Hulk to tackle various missions and work their way to Thanos to save the universe. The game also features various other characters, like Sasquatch, Puck, Hawkeye and Doctor Doom. With the recent popularity boost to the Infinity saga, I would bet this game would be a hit right now.

How to play it: If you’re lucky enough to still own a functioning Super Nintendo, you can order a copy of this game here. Otherwise, you can actually play it online here.

Spider-Man (2000)

This is a personal favorite of mine and one of the games I really grew up with. The game featured all kinds of great character from the Spider-Verse, like Black Cat, Venom, Scorpion, Carnage and many others. Sure, Spidey shot his webs straight into the sky and swung from nothing, but the gameplay was still a lot of fun. The game also featured a great original Spider-Man story.

How to play it: Order it here.

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 (2009)

Want a Marvel game with a ton of playable character and a massive crossover story based on one of the biggest comic arcs of all-time? Well then, this is the game for you. Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 features more than 40 playable character and recreates the Civil War story arc. Sure, I could have gone with the first game in this series or even the third one, but “Civil War” is my personal favorite comic story. So this one wins.

How to play it: Buy it for Xbox 360. Buy it for PlayStation 3.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (2013)

Speaking of games with a tone of playable characters, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes has exactly that. Players can choose from 180 characters. That’s right, 180! Now, of course you have to unlock them as you go and you start off with only a handful, but the process is a lot of fun. It’s a great original story featuring all of your favorite Marvel characters and in this case, I do mean ALL.

How to play it: PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018)

From focusing on the entirety of the Marvel Universe, to just one character. Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the most successful and one of the most fun video games of all-time. As far as I’m concerned, it’s the first game to ever really get those Spidey swinging mechanics right, and swinging around New York is just about as much fun as you can possibly have playing a video game. Plus, it’s a fantastic original Spider-Man story with a bunch of your favorite Spider-Verse characters, including Mile Morales. Now we just have to count down the days to the release of the sequel focused on the second Spider-Man.

How to play it: PlayStation Store

Be sure to check back tomorrow for 5 Star Wars video games you can enjoy this National Video Game Day!

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed