Step Inside the New Monorail Vehicle at Tokyo Disney Resort

If you want to travel in style, the monorail is the way to go! Gliding around the Tokyo Disney Resort on a single elevated rail offers guests efficient transportation and some incredible exterior views, but it’s the interior of the "Resort Liner (Type C)" monorail that is really quite something.

Tokyo Disney Resort has added a new model of monorail car to their transportation system, and thanks to our friend Tetsuya, we get to see it up-close!

Front View of Monorail

The train has arrived at the station and features a rich, golden yellow band painted across the middle that looks like a wave. Does the color remind you of anything? I’m thinking of Mickey's classic shoes.

The first thing to notice is the slanted window/door in the center of the observation car. It looks like it can be removed in the event of an emergency.

Observation Car

Inside the observation car are individual seats and a bench with a design inspired by Mickey’s iconic look. There are also Mickey Mouse-shaped hand grips for those who want to stand while riding.

Train Cars

Connected to the observation car are the standard cars that provide minimal seating. The Mickey Mouse aesthetic continues through the entire train and perfectly accents the shaped windows.

Hand Grips

Hand grips are set at various lengths so guests can grab on to one that’s most comfortable for their height. There are three different size straps on this train.

Information Panels

Display panels over the doors inform guests of which station the train is arriving at with messages in Japanese and English. Below the screen is a trail of pixie dust that lights up! Tetsuya says, “the information display that opens the door and the electronic bulletin board that displays the station name are also easy to see and have become beautiful.”

Fun Facts:

Tetsuya shared some fun facts with us about the operation of the monorail at Tokyo Disney Resort.

The Disney Resort Line operates under the conditions set by Japan’s Railway Business Act. The Resort line connects guests between the parks, Ikspiari shopping district, and hotels at Tokyo Disney Resort.

The Disney Resort Line has been in operation since 2001. This is the first time The Resort Liner (Type C) was introduced making its debut on Friday, July 3, 2020.

The Resort Liner (Type C) specs: The Mickey shaped windows are larger than those in the conventional vehicles Boarding capacity is 566. Boarding capacity on the other trains was 537 The train features indirect interior lighting Greater open areas for wheelchairs or strollers Shape of seats make vehicle more open and spacious



Thanks for joining us for a tour of the The Resort Liner (Type C) monorail train! What do you think of the shape and design of this new vehicle? Which Disney Parks monorail is your favorite? Let us know!