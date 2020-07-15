TV Review: “‘United We Fall” (ABC)

by | Jul 15, 2020 8:40 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Two parents band together against all of life’s challenges in United We Fall, a new sitcom coming to ABC July 15th. Will Sasso (Kevin Probably Saves the World), Christina Vidal Mitchell (Freaky Friday), Jane Curtin (The Shaggy Dog) and Guillermo Diaz (Scandal) star in this comedy series about parenthood and the judgement that comes from making mistakes. Audiences looking for something new won’t want to miss the special hour-long season premiere.

Bill (Will Sasso) and Jo (Christina Vidal Mitchell) have two young daughters, each with their own set of quirks. Bill’s mother (Jane Curtin) is a live-in who is constantly critiquing their every move without offering to help. And Jo’s brother (Guillermo Diaz) seemingly has it all together with his own kids, unable to understand why their life is so chaotic.

The characters of Bill and Jo are a little too sane for the world around them, which is where a lot of the comedy comes from. A biting incident at school with one of their kids in the second episode is a perfect example of how their own common sense reactions to typical situations put them at odds with the overly cautious teachers and other parents. Essentially, they’re two typical people in a world controlled by a millennial mindset. It’s sort of like what-if the most vocal users on twitter got their way, what would life be like? That’s the world Bill and Jo live in.

As much as I love Jane Curtin in pretty much everything I’ve ever seen her in, her character quickly becomes an unnecessary addition because the show doesn’t play like an ensemble piece. This isn’t a show about a group of friends where A, B, and C storylines intermix, it’s a series about two parents vs. the world. It’s a waste of Jane Curtin’s talents, where she’s given little bits of comedy like saving up her spit for a genealogy test because she’s convinced she’s part Italian.

Christina Vidal Mitchell is the show’s anchor, the most relatable character in the bunch. Will Sasso spends about half of his screen time playing a charmingly relatable father that you wish was there 100% of the time. He’s very funny when he’s in that mode, but the rest of the time he seems like he’s stuck in a Mad TV sketch, looking at the camera for approval as he essentially breaks character.

I wanted to love United We Fall, but it’s just okay. There are few new scripted options to choose from at the moment, which is the show’s biggest redeeming quality. You’ll laugh a few times and you’ll miss the good old days when the problems of these parents seemed bigger than they do now after all we’ve been through in 2020.

I give United We Fall 2 out of 5 well rounded diets that include bran.

United We Fall premieres Wednesday, July 15th, at 8:00 pm ET.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed