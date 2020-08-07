Hulu Now Offering Annual Subscription Savings Deal For Ad-Based Subscribers

Hulu just unveiled an option for current ad-based subscribers to get two months free when they pay for the year in full.

What’s Happening:

Hulu

The cost savings is 16%, giving subscribers 12 months for the price of 10.

The deal is currently only available to existing subscribers on Hulu’s ad-supported plan.

Hulu plans to extend this same offer to new ad-supported subscribers later this year.

Hulu is part of the Disney Bundle of streaming services along with Disney+

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

More Hulu News: