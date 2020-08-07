Hulu Now Offering Annual Subscription Savings Deal For Ad-Based Subscribers

Hulu just unveiled an option for current ad-based subscribers to get two months free when they pay for the year in full.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu is now offering subscribers at the $5.99/month ad-supported plan the option to pay for a year in full for $59.99.
- The cost savings is 16%, giving subscribers 12 months for the price of 10.
- The deal is currently only available to existing subscribers on Hulu’s ad-supported plan.
- Hulu plans to extend this same offer to new ad-supported subscribers later this year.
- Hulu is part of the Disney Bundle of streaming services along with Disney+ and ESPN+.
More Hulu News: