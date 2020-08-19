“Hamilton” Merchandise Joins Disney+ Collection on shopDisney

You’ve seen the filmed version, you know all the music by heart, now bring home the merchandise! Just this week, shopDisney has added some Hamilton items to their online store that fans will want to scoop up now. No matter how you prefer to show off your love of the musical, don’t throw away your shot to own this collection.

Hamilton Collection on shopDisney

If you love what you see here, don’t forget that you can watch Hamilton as many times as you want only on Disney+!

Canvas Tote

“You'll be carrying a tune wherever you go with this natural canvas tote bag featuring the Hamilton logo.”

Baseball Cap

“You'll be a star player in this traditional baseball cap with golden Hamilton logos on front and back.”

Gold Star T-Shirt

“You'll look good as gold in this fine cotton tee featuring a metallic star logo.”

Schuyler Sisters T-Shirt

“Join the fashion revolution in this fitted heathered tee with scoop neckline and a logo featuring the Schuyler Sisters from Hamilton.”

History Logo T-Shirt

“You'll make history in this heathered fashion tee featuring lyrics and logo from the Broadway musical Hamilton”

Logo Lapel Pin

“You'll be the star with this golden, gleaming Hamilton logo pin on your lapel at the next screening party.”