Fun Disney Face Masks from shopDisney and Etsy

by | Aug 25, 2020 2:53 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

By now everyone has gotten used to masks being a requirement when visiting parks, movie theaters, malls, and other larger venues. If you haven’t gotten yourself a Disney face covering what are you waiting for? Just this week, eight new designs (available from two 4-packs) have made their way from the parks to shopDisney and we gotta say, these are fun! Of course if for some reason these looks don’t tickle your fancy, we also spotted a few other styles on Etsy that might do the trick.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Face Masks

Prior to reopening of Walt Disney World Resort and other parks around the world, shopDisney introduced fun masks featuring characters from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and more! Recently a couple of other patterns popped up at the Resorts and now are available on shopDisney!

Classic Disney Parks Attractions

1 of 4

Mickey Mouse

1 of 3

Etsy Masks for Everyone

If you’re looking for something a little more unique, check out the fun styles available from a multitude of sellers on the online homemade craft store. Hundreds of individual shops have Disney masks in a variety of sizes, patterns, materials, and even some with customizable options. Here are just a few of our favorites:

Animated Disney

Stay Golden

Hocus Pocus

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Sew Your Own Mask

Are you up to the challenge of sewing your own masks, but don’t know where to begin? These mask kits are the perfect way to get started! Each kit has almost everything you need—you provide thread and sewing machine—to assemble a fun Disney animal mask.  

Ear Savers

Wearing a mask for hours at a time can be uncomfortable for some ears. Fortunately there’s a solution! Flexible ear savers come in a variety of designs and wrap about the back of your head or neck to hold mask ear straps securely in place.

 
 
