Comic Review – “Star Wars: Doctor Aphra” (2020) #3

by | Aug 26, 2020 1:37 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Last month I praised the current run of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra for its return to the roguish character’s archaeological roots, and that trend continues in the latest issue (#3) of the Marvel comic book’s second volume, out today. Separated into two parties thanks to a creepy, crumbling ruin’s floor giving way during their hunt for the legendary Rings of Vaale, Chelli Aphra and her ragtag crew find themselves accosted by the minions of one Ronen Tagge– an aristocrat who seeks only to destroy the artifacts (after he becomes the last person to ever touch them, that is).

Having dropped into an underground cave system, Professor Eustacia Okka must lead the Wookiee bounty hunter Black Krrsantan and human smuggler Just Lucky through a series of eerie caverns to their prize, while Aphra, archaeology student Detta Yao, and plucky droid TA-418 have to deal with Tagge’s forces and find a way into the Dianth architects’ ancient hidden workshop.

Of all of Doctor Aphra’s adventures in Marvel Comics (and the recently released Star Wars: Doctor Aphra audio drama) so far, this is the one that feels most like an Indiana Jones movie– and I mean that in the most complimentary way possible. This issue alone features booby traps, armed goons and fisticuff-inclined heavies, skull-decked hallways, glowing mystical treasures, and last-minute betrayals, all in the name of fortune and glory (or “Fortune and Fate,” as this arc of the series is titled). There’s even a brief cutaway to the Canto Bight casino– as featured in 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi— to further establish what Tagge’s life is like when he’s not incinerating precious relics.

Writer Alyssa Wong and artist Marika Cresta continue to do a great job in establishing mood, keeping the plot moving with forward momentum, and executing plenty of twists, turns, and surprises along the way. They draw parallels between Aphra and Yao before quickly demonstrating what separates the two characters’ personalities and help us understand why the former’s personal code of ethics isn’t just “anything goes,” though she may go out of her way to convince outside observers that it is. And best of all, the locations featured on this expedition feel appropriately lived-in, detailed, and grounded in an authentically Star Wars-esque manner. Another nail-biter of a cliffhanger ending at the close of this issue ensures that readers will return next month to find out what happens to Aphra and her gang– or what’s left of the associates she can still count as being on her side.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #3 is available now wherever comic books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed