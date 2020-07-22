Comic Review – “Star Wars: Doctor Aphra” (2020) #2

by | Jul 22, 2020 1:15 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

It’s been a big week for Chelli Lona Aphra. On Tuesday the rogue archaeologist from A Galaxy Far, Far Away– first introduced in 2015’s Star Wars: Darth Vader Marvel comic book– received a five-and-a-half-hour audiobook with a full cast retelling her first few adventures in the Star Wars universe. And now the second issue of the second volume of her own title Star Wars: Doctor Aphra is hitting comic shops.

So far this “Fortune and Fate” arc of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra is a welcome return to the character’s Indiana Jones-inspired roots. Gone are her oppressors Darth Vader and the evil torture droids Triple-Zero and BT-1 (not that we don’t expect their return eventually) and in their place are… well, other archaeologists.

Aphra and her newly assembled team of misfits have been enlisted by a wide-eyed student Detta Yao to track down the legendary Rings of Vaale– a set of ancient artifacts with supposed mystical powers. Together they travel to the planet of Dianth in search of the Lost City of Vaale and encounter a series of bone-chilling phenomena, all the while being pursued by Aphra’s Belloq stand-in Ronen Tagge, an aristocrat whose bizarre ambition is to be the last person to touch valuable relics before he destroys them. This cast of characters is proving itself to be a winning one, with Wookiee bounty hunter Black Krrsantan, professional assassin Just Lucky, and another of Aphra’s old flames Professor Professor Eustacia Okka all happily along for the ride.

Where writer Alyssa Wong (The Fisher Queen) spent last issue setting up all the pieces, in Doctor Aphra #2 she skillfully puts them all in motion, and artist Marika Cresta (Marvel’s Fearless) does an excellent job of conveying the sheer eeriness of Dianth and Vaale. I would go so far as to say that more than a few moments in this issue are downright scary, and the imagery of the ruins discovered by Aphra and company won’t soon be escaping my brain. Like a lot of recent stories in Star Wars comics and novels, this chapter– entitled “Haunted”– also drops hints to what we might see in the upcoming High Republic multi-platform initiative from Lucasfilm Publishing. It’s always nice to see these separate entries in the larger canon tied together in such a way, as it gives the impression that there’s a bit more of a grand design from the company going forward after the end of the theatrical sequel trilogy. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing how that plan continues to pay off.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #2 is available now wherever comic books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed