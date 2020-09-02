Book Review: “Mulan” Novelization

by | Sep 2, 2020 1:40 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

We’re now just days away from the release of Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan, albeit on Disney+ Premier Access instead of in theaters. Last February, Disney Press published several movie tie-in books, including a prequel and a picture book. In anticipation of seeing the film again, I read through the full novelization, a great way for fans to spend more time in Mulan’s world.

Mulan’s father has always recognized his daughter’s remarkable chi, but she doesn’t fit the mold of what a woman should be in society. When her elderly father is drafted to serve in the army again and with no favors coming her way from the matchmaker, Mulan takes her father’s place disguised as a boy named Hua Jun. But while she yields her father’s sword, Mulan finds it difficult to live up to the last of the three engraved mantras: “Loyal, Brave, True.”

Based on the screenplay by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, and Elizabeth Martin, this novelization by Elizabeth Rudnick includes some elements that were cut from the film. Whether they were filmed or not is unknown, but this version of the story includes several deleted characters. Two thieves that Mulan comes across on her way to join the army aren’t seen in the film, but have a fairly significant role here, even coming back into the story later on. And Mulan’s relationship with her guardian phoenix is more drawn out in these pages where the bird initially appears to Mulan in a less majestic form and even helps save her from one of the villains, Xianniang.

This softcover adaptation of Mulan includes eight pages of photos from the film in the center to help readers visualize what they’ll experience on screen in the final film. It’s not only a fun way to relive this new version of Mulan, but it even expands the story with moments you won’t find in the film. If you’re a Mulan fan, I recommend checking it out.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed