New Disney Villains Midnight Masquerade Series to Release Via MerchPass on shopDisney

Who’s ready for some wicked fun? The Disney Villains have taken over the Midnight Masquerade Series and they’re seething with delight! Six vicious villains are joining the Disney Designer Collection series this fall. The dolls, along with a matching pin set, will release on a weekly basis via MerchPass drawings on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Designer Collection – Midnight Masquerade Series – Disney Villains

It’s Good to Be Bad! As the seasons change, so do shopDisney’s collections and this year it's all about the baddies. The Midnight Masquerade Series will introduce six limited-edition dolls featuring elegant, movie-inspired sculpting and captivating costumes. Fans will also be able to shop elegant pin sets that highlight the villains and their masquerade masks in fun, collectible detail.

Disney Villains included in this series are:

Maleficent ( Sleeping Beauty )

) Lady Tremaine ( Cinderella )

) Ursula ( The Little Mermaid )

) Yzma ( The Emperor’s New Groove )

) Evil Queen ( Snow White )

) Hades (Hercules)

Dolls and pin sets sold separately and will be available in store at a later date.

MerchPass drawings will open at 7am PT on shopDisney.com and will close at 11:59pm PT the same day. Guests can only enter the drawings one time.

Maleficent

MerchPass Entries Open October 6th – Edition Size: 5,200

Lady Tremaine

MerchPass Entries Open October 13th – Edition Size: 4,400

Ursula

MerchPass Entries Open October 20th – Edition Size: 5,100

Yzma

MerchPass Entries Open October 27th – Edition Size: 4,500

Evil Queen

MerchPass Entries Open November 3th – Edition Size: 5,000

Hades

MerchPass Entries Open November 10th – Edition Size: 4,300

