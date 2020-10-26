Protect Yourself with Even More Fun Cloth Face Masks from shopDisney

It may have only been six-ish months since cloth face masks became a required accessory for everyday wear, but in many ways it feels a lot longer than that. Face coverings are so much part of our lives that now we’ve got Disney parody songs encouraging folks to mask up! And now shopDisney has introduced more fun seasonal styles that are perfect for your next trip to the park, or wherever your day takes you.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

4-Pack Face Masks

There’s eight, yes eight new 4-Pack masks that bring a variety of colors, characters, and themes to the facial covering accessories. From Mickey Mouse and Stitch, to new Star Wars and even National Geographic backgrounds, you can bring a little bit of Disney with you everywhere you go!

Mickey, Minnie, and The Gang

1 of 3

Stitch Shenanigans

National Geographic

Disney Studios

1 of 3

2-Pack Face Masks

For fans who want to have some Disney theming in their day to day looks, but don’t want to overdo it, Disney’s solution is fun 2-Pack masks. There’s just enough Disney snacks, princesses, and holiday magic here to add a bit of whimsy to keeping yourself—and others—protected.

Disney Park Snacks

Princess Power

Holiday Fun