Disney+ Watch Guide: November 13th-19th

by | Nov 13, 2020 8:47 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The holiday season begins today on Disney+ with the return of the Home Alone films. New exclusives include the premiere of Inside Pixar, plus new episodes of The Mandalorian and The Right Stuff. Later this week will also see the premieres of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and the new short series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. Milestone anniversaries of two animated classics are also in this week’s Library Highlights section. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

Inside Pixar

“A documentary series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 11”

“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

The Right Stuff – “Ziggurat”

“On the Eve of the flight, Louise learns of Shepard’s affair in Tijuana. Trudy watches Gordo crack a joke about women astronauts on television. Glenn awaits the humiliating moment when the world will finally learn he won’t be first. Tensions reach a breaking point when Shepard and Glenn are forced together in a pressure cooker of weather delays, marital discord, and a circus of reporters.”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Baby Gorilla Grace”

“Flash, a mature, whitespotted bamboo shark with a plucky streak, bites off more than she can chew and winds up in the emergency room under the care of Dr. Deidre when she swallows an item that’s not on the menu. Meanwhile, baby Grace, a western lowland gorilla, reaches new heights as animal keeper Courtney works with child-development experts to test her motor coordination. At Kilimanjaro Safaris, Gus the hippo makes a ‘frenemy’ out of an older hippo at the river playground; and on the savanna, Dugan, a southern white rhino, learns that love hurts when the female rhinos greet him a bit too enthusiastically.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”

“A train lover all his life, Steam Train Engineer Mark Gonzales fulfills his dream of working at Disneyland Resort. To Mark, it’s more than just a train ride, and he strives to create memorable moments for guests as he transports them around the parks on one of Walt’s favorite attractions.”

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special – Streaming November 17th

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special.”

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Cheesewranglers/Supermarket Scramble” Streaming November 18th

“Mickey Mouse attempts to wrangle a prized herd across the stunning vistas of the Big Thunder Valley, but Peg-Leg Pete stands in his way. Mickey and his friends’ plans for a barbeque get sidetracked after a quick trip to the supermarket turns into an odyssey.”

New on Disney+

Home Alone

John Hughes’ Christmas classic returns to Disney+ just in time for the start of the Christmas season.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Kevin doesn’t get left at home this time, but he does board the wrong flight and ends up spending the holidays in the Big Apple.

Home Alone 3

An 8-year-old with chicken pox defends his home from burglars, co-starring Scarlett Johansson.  

Petra: Secrets of the Ancient Builders

National Geographic examines how the ancient city of Petra was built.

Ultimate Viking Sword

The ulfberht sword of the vikings was a symbol of power and now researchers seek to discover how they were made.

Library Highlights

80th Anniversary – Fantasia

Walt Disney’s “Concert Feature” premiered on November 13th, 1940, at the Colony Theater i New York in glorious “Fantasound.”

30th Anniversary – The Rescuers Down Under

The first animated sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios was released on November 16th, 1990, taking Bernard and Bianca on an adventure in Australia.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed