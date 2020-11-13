Disney+ Watch Guide: November 13th-19th

The holiday season begins today on Disney+ with the return of the Home Alone films. New exclusives include the premiere of Inside Pixar, plus new episodes of The Mandalorian and The Right Stuff. Later this week will also see the premieres of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and the new short series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. Milestone anniversaries of two animated classics are also in this week’s Library Highlights section. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

“A documentary series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.”

“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

“On the Eve of the flight, Louise learns of Shepard’s affair in Tijuana. Trudy watches Gordo crack a joke about women astronauts on television. Glenn awaits the humiliating moment when the world will finally learn he won’t be first. Tensions reach a breaking point when Shepard and Glenn are forced together in a pressure cooker of weather delays, marital discord, and a circus of reporters.”

“Flash, a mature, whitespotted bamboo shark with a plucky streak, bites off more than she can chew and winds up in the emergency room under the care of Dr. Deidre when she swallows an item that’s not on the menu. Meanwhile, baby Grace, a western lowland gorilla, reaches new heights as animal keeper Courtney works with child-development experts to test her motor coordination. At Kilimanjaro Safaris, Gus the hippo makes a ‘frenemy’ out of an older hippo at the river playground; and on the savanna, Dugan, a southern white rhino, learns that love hurts when the female rhinos greet him a bit too enthusiastically.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”

“A train lover all his life, Steam Train Engineer Mark Gonzales fulfills his dream of working at Disneyland Resort. To Mark, it’s more than just a train ride, and he strives to create memorable moments for guests as he transports them around the parks on one of Walt’s favorite attractions.”

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special – Streaming November 17th

“The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special.”

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Cheesewranglers/Supermarket Scramble” Streaming November 18th

“Mickey Mouse attempts to wrangle a prized herd across the stunning vistas of the Big Thunder Valley, but Peg-Leg Pete stands in his way. Mickey and his friends’ plans for a barbeque get sidetracked after a quick trip to the supermarket turns into an odyssey.”

New on Disney+

John Hughes’ Christmas classic returns to Disney+ just in time for the start of the Christmas season.

Kevin doesn’t get left at home this time, but he does board the wrong flight and ends up spending the holidays in the Big Apple.

An 8-year-old with chicken pox defends his home from burglars, co-starring Scarlett Johansson.

National Geographic examines how the ancient city of Petra was built.

The ulfberht sword of the vikings was a symbol of power and now researchers seek to discover how they were made.

Library Highlights

80th Anniversary – Fantasia

Walt Disney’s “Concert Feature” premiered on November 13th, 1940, at the Colony Theater i New York in glorious “Fantasound.”

30th Anniversary – The Rescuers Down Under

The first animated sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios was released on November 16th, 1990, taking Bernard and Bianca on an adventure in Australia.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!