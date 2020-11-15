Sunday Shopping Spree: Save Big with shopDisney Black Friday Deals on Ornaments, Plush and More

Sunday is the perfect day for a shopping spree, especially when there’s a sale! shopDisney is gearing up for the holiday season with special discounts on dozens of items you’ll want to add to your shopping list. As always, guests take advantage of free shipping on purchases of $75 or more (pre tax) with the code SHIPMAGIC. The deal is currently available through December 31, 2020.

*Before you get started with your shopping trip, shopDisney is celebrating the one year anniversary of Disney+ with 20% off sitewide with the code DISNEYPLUS. The offer is good through Monday, November 16th!*

Sketchbook Ornaments

Stock up on holiday ornaments from shopDisney and enjoy great savings! Today only (November 15th) guests can purchase Two Ornaments and Get One Free. Use the code JOYFUL at checkout.

Disney Plush

You’re never too old to fill your home with super cute Disney plush characters! Now through Monday (November 16th) take advantage of the shopDisney’s Buy One Plush, Get One for $1 deal. Use the code HUGS at checkout.

On Sale

Finally save to up 40% on select items as part of shopDisney’s Black Friday deals. Here guests will find everything from toys and luggate, to attire, collectibles, and more!