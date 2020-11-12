Disney+ Celebrates One Year Milestone with “Plusiversary” Video and Family Shirts on shopDisney

Happy one year anniversary to Disney+! It has certainly been an extremely fun year for subscribers who had the joy of discovering new series and movies, and reliving powerful moments from their favorite programs. As part of today’s festivities, the streaming platform shared a new video, and shopDisney released five shirts featuring the Disney brands.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Well folks, Disney+ has reached a major milestone as they celebrate their first anniversary today!

It’s been a full year since the fan favorite streaming service started bringing audiences around the world amazing and wonderful movies, shows, and specials, and as they confirmed the other day, their “ story has just begun.

To commemorate the big day, Disney+ shared a “Plusiversary” video

Among the many faces joining in to wish Disney+ a happy anniversary are: Yvette Nicole Brown Josh Gad Sabrina Carpenter Frankie A. Rodriguez Lauren Graham Emilo Estevez Josh Peck

We’re noting the last three in particular because they have new programs currently in the works at the streamer. Graham and Estevez will be seen in The Mighty Ducks series Turner and Hooch reboot series based on the 1990s film.

reboot series based on the 1990s film. But an anniversary video isn’t all that Disney+ has to offer today. Over on shopDisney

Disney+ One Year Anniversary Shirts:

Fans of all ages can share their love of the streaming service with these anniversary shirts celebrating the Disney+ brands. Among the styles are designs representing: National Geographic Disney Star Wars Pixar Marvel

And don’t forget to request a free Disney+ Collector’s Key

Finally, Disney+ subscribers might want to keep an eye on their inboxes as Disney+ sent out coupons for 20% off at shopDisney and Disney Stores!

The 20% off promo is good through November 16th with the code “DISNEYPLUS” on shopDisney. Guests visiting the Disney Store will need to show the barcode from the email to the cashier at checkout.

It’s not clear if these offers were sent to all subscribers or those with subscriptions spanning one year or more.

1 of 2

1 of 2

1 of 2

1 of 2

1 of 2