Disney+ Celebrates One Year Anniversary with New Platform Teaser “Our Story Has Just Begun”

In case audiences somehow didn’t know, Disney+ is about to reach a milestone: tomorrow is the streaming service’s first anniversary! It’s been a year since the service launched in the U.S. and Canada and to celebrate, Disney shared a new clip on their YouTube channel.

What’s Happening:

365 days. That’s quite a significant number. It represents one full year on Earth, and it's also how long Disney+ has been streaming for fans around the world.

While they still haven’t shared the release date for the highly anticipated Marvel WandaVision , Disney+ has dropped new trailers for Black Beauty and Inside Pixar , announced a premiere date for Godmothered , and shared their latest platform teaser.

, Disney+ has dropped new trailers for and , announced a premiere date for , and shared their latest platform teaser. It may only be 30 seconds long, but the new clip highlights just a sampling of all the amazing, empowering, and feel good stories that are on Disney+.

From Star Wars: A New Hope and Free Solo, to Black is King and the soon to be released Soul, Disney+ says their story has just begun. Take a look:

And as a reminder of where it all began, here’s one of the launch trailers from last year that had everyone so hyped for Disney+

Disney says it best themselves, “Disney+ is the ultimate streaming destination for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.”

Disney+ is currently available as a standalone service for $6.99/month

Subscribers can also bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu