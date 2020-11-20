Soundtrack Review: “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack”

by | Nov 20, 2020 12:19 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Decorators say that music is one of the quickest and easiest ways to change the feeling of a space, which is why holiday music is more important this season than ever before. Disney+ is ready to lift our spirits on December 11th with High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, but to tide us over, the soundtrack is now streaming on all major music providers. It includes two new songs along with eleven well-known classics performed by the cast of the popular series.

The album itself is a bit of an anomaly, although I imagine it will play better with the visuals from the special. Part of the appeal of the music of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is that it’s diverse, going from an acoustic ballad to an overproduced pop dance song to a show tune. The holiday album oddly favors dance pop renderings of some heartfelt Christmas songs that at times become a hot mess. And while there are some cast members with incredible vocals worthy of their own record deal, that’s not always the case. As a result, some tracks fall on their face and are skippable, in spite of the songs themselves being excellent.

Starting with the two original songs, the first is “The Perfect Gift,” which theoretically is like a sequel to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Written and performed by Joshua Bassett, it’s a smooth, heartfelt ballad that prove his talent not only as a singer, but as a songwriter. It’s my top highlight of the entire album.

The second original song, “Something in the Air,” is also from the upcoming second season of the series, but feels less like a Christmas song and more like a modification to lyrics of a non-holiday song. It’s like when Bette Midler recorded a Christmas version of “From a Distance” with a few lyrical changes. It still works, but it’s a tonal shift from the rest of the truly holiday songs on the album. I imagine I’ll like it better in its series version.

Of the covers, the highlight for me is “Believe” by Dara Reneé. The song was originally written for the Warner Brothers film The Polar Express and recorded by Josh Groban. You have to have a lot of courage to tackle a song made famous by a world renowned singer and Dara proves herself worthy. The arrangements of the song also make it updated for 2020 while not overdoing it.

Another star performance is Olivia Rodrigo’s cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River.” She reaffirms her place as the series’ top balladier. Proof of the female cast’s vocal talents is found on the acapella “That’s Christmas to Me,” a Pentatonix cover. Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett do justice to their cover of “Little Saint Nick” by The Beach Boys and they join Dara Reneé for a cover of Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” another highlight.

The rest of the album, about half of the songs, are either over produced to the point of being unlistenable, are instantly forgettable, or don’t hold a candle to the many other versions available elsewhere. The biggest shame of the album comes on Sofia Wylie’s opening track, “This Christmas (Hang All the Mistletoe),” which adds a frenzied EDM bridge that destroys the whole piece.

Ultimately, the soundtrack to High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special is a mixed bag. There is one excellent new Christmas song and a handful of covers that do justice to their songs. As for the rest of it, I can guarantee you won’t remember these versions exist this time next year.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed