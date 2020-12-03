Recap: CHOC Walk Drive In Movie Night Hosts “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Yesterday evening, the CHOC Walk fundraising organization hosted a Drive In Movie Night in support of its upcoming Virtual CHOC Walk in the Park and the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, and Laughing Place was there to enjoy the presentation of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

We arrived at the Brea Mall in Orange County, California just after the gates opened at 3:00 PM. As attendees slowly arrived and the sun started to go down, DJ music kept us entertained in the parking lot area that had been cordoned off in front of the giant inflatable screen.

Around 5:00, a slideshow began playing on the screen promoting the CHOC Walk foundation, the Children’s Hospital of Orange County in general, and the Virtual CHOC Walk in the Park presented by Disneyland Resort, which is coming in early 2021. You can register for the event right now at chocwalk.org.

“Although COVID-19 has changed life as we know it, one thing remains the same: children are still counting on us to help them get better. As we face uncharted territory, we need your help to continue supporting the families that rely on us to care for their CHOC heroes. CHOC Walk in the Park presented by the Disneyland® Resort has been a beloved community event for three decades. To continue building upon the CHOC Walk’s storied legacy while protecting the health and safety of our community, this year’s Walk journey will be reimagined to adapt to our new reality.”

Then, at 5:30 PM, with the day’s light having faded, The Nightmare Before Christmas began unspooling on the screen in front of us and we enjoyed the gorgeous stop-motion animation of director Henry Selick’s film and of course the unforgettable musical score and songs provided by composer and singer Danny Elfman. Afterwards, guests in attendance were invited to stay for the second part of the night’s double feature: Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Homecoming.

For more information on CHOC Walk in the Park and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, be sure to visit their respective websites.