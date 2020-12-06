TV Recap: “The Simpsons” Season 32, Episode 9 – “Sorry Not Sorry”

by | Dec 6, 2020 9:11 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Hello and welcome to Laughing Place’s regular recap of new episodes of The Simpsons on the FOX Network. This week’s installment is the ninth episode of the long-running animated sitcom’s 32nd season, entitled “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Chalkboard gag: “I will not put laxatives in Santa’s Cookies.”

Couch gag: The Simpson family are ghosts and Homer is Pac-Man, chasing them around a bird’s-eye view of the living room in low-resolution graphics until Ned Flanders gets in the way.

The episode opens with Lisa (voiced by Yeardley Smith) chatting with Homer (Dan Castellaneta) on the roof of their home. Apparently she’s been having trouble with Miss Hoover (Maggie Roswell) at school, but Homer doesn’t remember what the issue is, so we flash back to several weeks earlier as the family is getting ready for their day. Marge (Julie Kavner) is trying to get the other to eat more fruit instead of animal fat, but Homer just responds by adding gravy to a melon. Bart (Nancy Cartwright) starts messing with Lisa’s satellite mobile for her school project– a tribute to mathematician Gladys West, who helped bring about the age of GPS. Homer doesn’t care for the invention because it helped him find Patty and Selma’s birthday party. “Curse you, Gladys West!”

On the bus, Lisa dreams of being accepted to Yale based on her project. When she arrives in class, she finds Miss Hoover laid out on the floor with a strained back, running the classroom via a tablet. The students present their projects based on “Who Inspires You?” and Lisa’s includes a rap about Gladys West. Nelson (also Cartwright) break-dances and Groundskeeper Willie (Castellaneta) boogies with his rakes, while Miss Hoover grows impatient. Lisa plays her mobile and a macaroni sculpture of Gladys West on Hoover’s desk and receives a B- for her efforts– the same grade as Ralph Wiggum (Cartwright again). It turns out Miss Hoover had used a “select-all B-” option on her tablet, and Lisa gives her teacher a piece of her mind, calling her an “uninspiring hack.” Hoover demands that Lisa apologize, but she refuses and gets sent to detention.

Willie takes Lisa’s possessions as she checks into detention, including “one-quarter ounce of marijuana.” “Those are pencil shavings.” Lisa enters the detention hall to find Springfield Elementary’s usual band of miscreants serving time. The bullies start picking on her until Bart intervenes, threatening them with a stink bomb. Bart gives Lisa a tour of detention as though it’s a prison. Lisa tries to greet Ms. Timberwood, the detention monitor, who pretends not to know her. At home, Lisa is distraught. “I don’t want to live in the world above the covers,” she mopes. Marge admits that Miss Hoover wasn’t very nice, but also says that Lisa wasn’t very nice either. She encourages her to apologize. “Women say ‘I’m sorry’ constantly,” Lisa rebuffs.

The next day, Lisa has a vision of her getting rejected from Yale for not apologizing, but back in the present she still refuses to give in to Miss Hoover. We cut to Lisa in detention again, “freshening up” her magic marker tattoo. In the car, Marge says it feels funny driving Lisa home from detention and offers her daughter an app that will help her apologize. She attends a class with Krusty the Clown (Castellaneta), Comic Book Guy (Hank Azaria), and a couple other Springfield citizens. “I will not judge someone until I walk a mile in their shoes,” she learns, though her classmates don’t catch on as quickly. At school, Lisa sees Miss Hoover catching a bus home from work and follows her. Hoover stops at a run-down convenience store and purchases a scratch-off lottery ticket. She doesn’t win anything and her quarter breaks, so she continues home to her dilapidated apartment building.

The building superintendent allows Lisa inside, where she overhears Miss Hoover begging her cat not to eat her when she dies. “There’s a great blues song in here, but I don’t know what it is,” Lisa says to her reflection. “Don’t drag us into your problems,” says a vision of Bleeding Gums Murphy. At home, Lisa smashes open her Yale piggy bank, sobbing “Goodbye, college fund.” She takes her cash to a pawn shop run by Sarcastic Man and buys Miss Hoover a recliner to help with her back. She presents her teacher with the gift and apologizes, but Hoover doesn’t accept. Back on the roof, Homer is trying to help Lisa interpret the lesson from her troubles, to no avail. They’re soon joined by the rest of the family, who aren’t much help either. The next day Lisa and Miss Hoover settle their differences and we flash forward to Lisa trying to study at Yale, but she’s distracted by the a cappella group singing outside her dorm. Homer dreams of being a World War I flying ace while laying on the roof, Snoopy-style, and over the credits we see a slideshow of the other kids’ school projects.

The Simpsons airs Sunday nights on FOX.

Next week: “A Springfield Summer Christmas for Christmas”

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed