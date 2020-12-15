“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for December 15th

Barely Necessities Episode 7 – December 15, 2020

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase. Additionally, we’ll be updating this article with some new items we love that debuted after our show aired, so check back often.

Today, Tony joins Bekah as a guest co-host to chat about new VHS Nightshirts from shopDisney, sensory-friendly shirts for kids, and the Disney x FIGS capsule collection themed to Mickey Mouse. They’ll chat about the Soul, Happy Meal toys that arrived at McDonalds, before discussing the 20th anniversary of The Emperor’s New Groove and some merch you can find online. Finally, they’ll share when you can pre-order a copy of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Soundtrack from Mondo.

As Seen on Barely Necessities