Book Review – “The Star Wars Archives: Episodes I-III, 1999-2005”

by | Dec 23, 2020 9:47 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

It’s no secret that the Star Wars prequel trilogy is a somewhat controversial topic for fan’s of George Lucas’s ever-expanding space-opera saga, but I think it’s safe to say that most who follow the franchise closely have learned to accept those films as part of the larger whole and, despite their perceived shortcomings on the filmmaking level, acknowledge their role in establishing the technological building blocks that make current next-level (and perhaps more broadly acclaimed) projects like The Mandalorian possible.

Those who want further insight as to just how the prequels were put together will likely want to pick up Taschen's huge and incredibly impressive new coffee-table book The Star Wars Archives: Episodes I-III, 1999-2005 by Paul Duncan, whose previous volume (2018’s The Star Wars Archives: Episodes IV-VI, 1977-1983) did the same jaw-droppingly thorough job of documenting the behind-the-scenes process of making the original trilogy.

Volume II of The Star Wars Archives is just as hefty a book as its predecessor, weighing in at around fifteen pounds (I checked) and would fit best on the top of a literal coffee table, as my lap itself isn’t wide enough to hold more than half of the thing. It opens with a foreword written by Mr. Lucas himself back in 1999, when Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace was released and repurposed here as an introduction to everything the reader is about to take in regarding the groundbreaking efforts that went into bringing Star Wars (not to mention the Hollywood film industry at large) into the digital age in the late 90s and early 2000s. We start with the hotly debated Special Editions and work our way through each prequel, one at a time, in painstaking detail, with full-page spreads of some gorgeous concept art, stills from the movies, and breathtaking behind-the-scenes photography that instantly makes this colossal tome worth its $200 price tag.

Of course, each and every image is accompanied by an informative caption, and in-between all that Duncan has gone to great lengths in documenting the step-by-step evolution of Lucasfilm’s approach that brought the then-highly-anticipated prequels to the big screen two decades ago. There are interviews with key figures like producer Rick McCallum and the visual effects wizards at Industrial Light & Magic, stunning paintings by design artist Doug Chiang, blueprints and schematics of droids and ships, and even interoffice memos, meeting notes, and film negative reports from the production shoots. It’s all presented in appealing layouts across 600 pages that will have Star Wars devotees drooling with eye-popping delight as they turn each page to discover what visual and informational delights lie beyond, regardless of their feeling about these particular entries in the movie series.

The making of the Star Wars films has been well-documented since pretty much the very beginning– an hour-long special entitled, naturally, The Making of Star Wars aired in September of 1977 on the ABC Network, just a few months after the first movie took the world by storm after debuting in theaters. But for anyone who wants to own a remarkably comprehensive history of the endeavor undertaken by George Lucas and his talented teams at Lucasfilm and its subdivisions including ILM and Skywalker Sound to craft these pop-culture juggernauts for public consumption, I can’t think of a better investment than the Star Wars Archives books. While I don’t personally own the first volume quite yet, getting my hands on a copy of Episodes I-III, 1999-2005 has made me want to go back and pick up the previous edition. Because as we all know, the story of Star Wars isn’t stopping anytime soon, and I can only imagine we’ll continue to be enthralled by the behind-the-scenes story of how these modern myths are brought to life, as well.

The Star Wars Archives: Episodes I-III, 1999-2005 is available now wherever books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed