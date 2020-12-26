A List of Easter Eggs Found in Pixar’s “Soul” (Pizza Planet Truck, Pixar Ball, A113 and More!)

by | Dec 26, 2020 11:10 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Pixar’s Soul is now streaming on Disney+ and while John Ratzenburger might not have a cameo in this film, Pixar has continued their tradition of hiding the Pizza Planet truck, the Pixar Ball and A113 in the film, along with a host of other Easter Eggs. In case you missed any, here’s where to find them.

Pizza Planet Truck (And Many Others)

The Pizza Planet Truck is parked in “The Hall of Everything” along with a lot of items from past Pixar movies. Pixar loves to pull items from their digital archive to use in movies and in this single shot, you’ll also see Willy’s Butte from Cars, the Axiom from WALL-E, the ferris wheel from Toy Story 4, an Aztec building from Coco and The Spirit of Adventure from Up. There are likely even more in this shot and Pixar Post has some theories. We’ve only circled the Pizza Planet Truck in this image because it would otherwise be all circles!

A113

Believe it or not, the famous CalArts classroom number is also in that same crowded shot! Pete Docter really gave us the traditional Pixar Easter Eggs in a single minute of the film. There’s a blank street sign towards the right side of the screen and only one post has any characters, A113.

Pixar Ball

You’ll find the Pixar Ball inside 22’s home just before she takes Joe Gardner into The Hall of Everything. Because objects in “The Great Before” are simplified, you might not have instantly recognized it because it’s missing the blue color, but it ends up having a lot of screen time.

Hello, My Name Is…

22’s home is full of name tags from previous mentors of fame and renown, but there are three names significant to Disney and Pixar fans in there: Joe Grant, Joe Ranft and Jack Kirby. Joe Grant is a Disney Animation legend who worked on classic films going all the way back to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs through the Disney Renaissance and even helped Pete Docter on Monsters, Inc. Joe Ranft is a Disney Legend who worked at Disney Animation before moving to Pixar and winning an Academy Award for the screenplay of Toy Story. He also provided the voice for Heimlich in a bug’s life. Jack Kirby was a famous comic book artist, writer and editor at Marvel and helped create many of the company’s most famous characters including Spider-Man, Captain America, X-Men, Thor and Hulk.  

Partners Statue

In Dr. Borgensson’s Hall of You, we see a statue has been erected for the famed psychologist where he stands pointing out with his right arm while his left holds the hand of a child. The pose is evocative of the Partners Statue found at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom in front of the castle where Walt Disney points down Main Street with his right hand while his left holds the hand of his most famous character Mickey Mouse.

2319

The code for a human contaminant entering the monster world in Monsters, Inc. is the subway train number Joe and 22 ride in. Monsters, Inc. was Pete Docter’s directorial debut.

Brang

In another Pete Docter film, Inside Out, Riley’s dad works for a new startup called Brang and he wears their shirt with pride. They seem to be doing quite well because they now have the advertising budget to promote the company on the New York City subway. The full ad is never seen, but you get it in bits and pieces throughout the scene.

Carl Frederickson?

File this one under a “Maybe,” but when 22 is telling Joe Gardner that she can make her voice sound like anything she wants, she turns into an old man and says “I could sound like this if I wanted to.” It sounds a lot like Ed Asner, the voice of Carl Frederickson in Up, another Pete Docter film. He’s not credited, but we think it’s him.

Luca

Full credit for finding this one goes to T.J. and Julie at Pixar Post. Pixar always likes to hide a reference to their next film and it’s the kind of thing you usually don’t notice until watching it again. In this case, Luca is scheduled for release on June 18th, 2021, and a travel agency 22 and Joe walk past features a poster for PortoRosso, a place you can get to by flying “Luca Airlines.”

BONUS: Kitbull in Burrow

The new Pixar SparkShorts film Burrow that joined Soul on Disney+ also has an Easter Egg. During a quick panning shot through multiple burrows, Kitbull can be seen enjoying a steam room. In our interview with director Madeline Sharafian, she shared that Kitbull made it possible for her short to be done in 2D at Pixar.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed