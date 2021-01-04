Mystery Collectible Series Disney Park Pals Collectabuilds Are Now on shopDisney

Earlier this year we spotted a new series of mystery collectibles at Walt Disney World that featured Disney Characters and attraction vehicles. We’re delighted to tell you that these Disney Park Pals Collectabuilds are now available on shopDisney too!

Disney Park Pals Collectabuilds

The first Series of Disney Park Pals Collectabuilds have made their way online so fans across the country can bring home the magical character and ride vehicle toys. What’s really fun about this series is that it’s a double mystery: you don’t know what character or vehicle you’ll get!

Each box contains one of 12 collectible figures and one of five surprise attraction vehicles guests can build using the box! Series 1 figures include: Angel Stitch Red Pascal Green Pascal Pink Minnie Red Minnie Simba Nala Translucent Ezra (glows in the dark) Ezra Color Mickey Black & White Mickey



Series 1 buildable attraction vehicles include: Kilimanjaro Safaris Truck Space Mountain Rocket Ship Peter Pan's Flight Pirate Ship Disney Parks Train (Monorail, Space Mountain Rocket Ship, and Disney Parks Train vehicles have Walt Disney World and Disneyland variants) Monorail



Includes pullback vehicle chassis. Place buildable vehicle shell on chassis for racecar play

Good to Know: