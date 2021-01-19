Photos: Disney nuiMOs Spotted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Today is a big day for some beloved Disney characters making their North American debut as Disney nuiMOs plush! During our visit to Disney’s Animal Kingdom today we spotted the colorful characters on display at Disney Traders and we are loving this collection!

Originating in Japan and then appearing in Shanghai and Hong Kong Disney Resorts, the adorable poseable characters have finally crossed the ocean and now fans here and in Europe can get in on the fun.

The first group of Disney nuiMOs to join the collection are:

Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse

Donald Duck

Daisy Duck

Stitch

Angel

Each plush sells for $17.99.

nuiMOs are as unique and original as you. And the love to dress up! Whether you’re bold and energetic, classy and fashionable, or just fun and comfortable, you can show off your creative side with mix and match outfits every Disney fan will love.

Spirit Jerseys

Varsity and Streetwear

Everyday Dress Wear

Lunar New Year Costumes

Loungefly Accessories

Outfits are available for just $12.99, while Spirit Jerseys and Backpacks are $19.99 each. With so many wonderful looks, you can mix and match to your heart’s delight…the options are endless. Everyone can be part of magic with Disney nuiMOs. You can find all of these great styles at Disney Parks, Disney store, and on shopDisney!