TV Review: “The Sister” Is an Exciting Psychological Thriller form the UK Premiering on Hulu January 22nd

by | Jan 20, 2021 4:59 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Hulu continues to be the best place for U.S. audiences to see hit content from the United Kingdom with the addition of The Sister on January 22nd. The ITV four-part series is a mix of crime drama and psychological thriller, one that keeps you on your toes all the way through the ending. Originally broadcast over four consecutive nights last fall, Hulu subscribers can repeat that nightly installment option for themselves or binge this addicting new import.

Nathan Redman (Russell Tovey, ABC’s Quantico) has a dark secret he shares with a stranger he met at a party in 2009 named Bob (Bertie Carvel). Happily married and trying to start a family, Nathan’s sense of security starts to crumble when Bob comes back into his life. To complicate matters, his wife Holly (Amrita Acharia) befriends an investigator who interviewed him and Bob as potential witnesses to the disappearance of Holly’s sister eleven-years ago.

The Sister reveals information to the audience in small bursts of time from three years, 2009, 2013 and 2020. You have to pay close attention and piece it all together as it goes, making it a really exciting experience. You’re like a detective yourself, trying to put together what’s happening in real time as you watch.

Russell Tovey is so likeable that it’s easy to buy into him as the central character of the series, even if the premise makes him seem like he may have committed murder at times. With a supernatural element, the perfect world that he’s built for himself feels like it could fall apart at any moment. The Sister is dark and twisty, but never resorts to gore or cheap scares.

The Sister is more of a crime drama than a paranormal mystery, but does incorporate quite a few tropes from that genre. It draws some comparisons to ABC’s Secrets and Lies in the sense that the lead character may be guilty of a crime and a detective is on the case. But with more twists and a condensed storytelling timeframe, whether or not Nathan is responsible for the disappearance of Holly’s sister almost isn’t as interesting as some of the other aspects of the show.

As a limited-series with four ready-to-binge episodes on Hulu, The Sister is short enough to blow through in one sitting or spread out over several nights the way it aired in the UK. Since you get the entire story at once, it’s a great choice for subscribers looking for something new because it can’t be cancelled, it’s already completed its story. Perhaps we’ll get a follow-up series someday, but for the time being it’s a self-contained exciting mystery.

I give The Sister 4 out of 5 white noise CDs.

The Sister premieres Friday, January 22nd, only on Hulu.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed