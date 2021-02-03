Comic Review – “Star Wars: The High Republic” #2 Thrillingly Pushes the Jedi Toward the Dark Side

by | Feb 3, 2021 12:38 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

I’ve had an enthusiastically positive response to Lucasfilm Publishing’s multi-platform Star Wars: The High Republic initiative so far, but the output that has me by far the most jazzed for this project is undeniably the Marvel comic book. Last month’s debut issue caught me off guard with the sheer amount of vibrancy it breathed into the interwoven overarching story, and I loved that it gave me a better sense of how these individual projects will overlap and tie into each other as The High Republic continues over the next few years.

That issue also happened to end where the three existing novels in Star Wars: The High Republic (Charles Soule’s Light of the Jedi, Justina Ireland’s A Test of Courage, and Claudia Gray’s Into the Dark) also wound up: with the grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Starlight Beacon, a space station intended to bring order and a larger New Republic presence– led by the Jedi– to the Outer Rim. So now issue #2, out today, gets to take a bold leap forward in High Republic storytelling by showing us what exactly the Jedi headquartered at Starlight Beacon are up to after the space-dust of the Great Disaster has settled on the galaxy.

We pick up with newly knighted Jedi Keeve Trennis answering a distress beacon with her Trandoshan former master Sskeer (words cannot express how much I want a Sskeer action figure) and the idiosyncratic identical Kotabi bond-twins Ceret and Terec. Together they find floating in space an ambushed and pillaged Hutt vessel, which based on the evidence at hand they conclude had been attacked by the Nihil, a vicious band of marauders well-established elsewhere in High Republic continuity. This leads to paranoia and a frenzied conflict in the derelict remnants of the ship, plus a clue that sends Sskeer and Ceret to a farming planet named Sedri Minor, where they investigate the Hutts’ interest in one of the key ingredients in making the revitalizing liquid called bacta and begin to wonder why the residents there don’t seem to want the Jedi around.

But far and away the most interesting element of this all-around exciting comic book is the continued deterioration of Sskeer’s mental state. We got a hint of that decline in last issue’s cliffhanger, but here we learn that he’s suffering from a clear-cut case of post-traumatic stress disorder after the space battle against the Nihil in which he (temporarily) lost his arm, which is pushing him dangerously close to giving in to the dark side of the Force and its alarming tendencies toward rage and loss of control. Sskeer is shaping up to be a very intriguing character in this series indeed, if I’m reading the indications of his darker path correctly. There’s another cliffhanger this month involving Ceret’s status on Sedri Minor, but I was mostly left wondering how Sskeer will respond to the situation considering his already tenuous mental state. Star Wars: The High Republic writer Cavan Scott already has me on the edge of my seat just two issues in, and the energetic artwork by Ario Anindito (with a special shoutout to colorist Annalisa Leoni for the eerily atmospheric locales in this installment) goes a long way in helping that happen as well.

Star Wars: The High Republic #2 is available now wherever comic books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed