New Star Wars, “Frozen, and “Black Panther” Cloth Face Masks Arrive on shopDisney

Whether you already have more than enough cloth face masks or are trying stock up, you’ll definitely want to add these Disney designs to your collection! New to shopDisney this week are Star Wars, Frozen, and Black Panther masks that fans of all ages will love.

shopDisney Face Masks

With cloth face masks certain to be a thing for quite some time, why not have fun with it? Disney’s face masks come in a variety of sizes so the whole family can participate in the unavoidable “fashion statements.” From patterns celebrating beloved Disney characters to the heroes of Star Wars and Marvel movies, these coverings can be considered cute, cool, and comfortable.

4-Pack Face Masks

Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack – Star Wars – Set 2 – $19.99

Designs include: The Mandalorian helmet The Child Stormtrooper helmet Star Wars logo and symbols



2-Pack Face Masks

Cloth Face Masks 2-Pack – Frozen – $11.99

Designs include: White mask with silhouettes of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven Blue mask with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf



Cloth Face Masks 2-Pack – Black Panther – $11.99

Black Panther designs include: Black Panther illustration ''Wakanda Forever''



Cloth Face Masks 2-Pack – Mickey Mouse Hearts – Limited Release – $11.99

Designs include: White mask with I hand heart ''Mickey'' Black mask with allover red heart print with little Mickeys



More Disney Face Mask:

If these looks are quite what you were hoping for, we’ve got good news: there are more! Find your favorite 2- or 4-Pack on shopDisney or individual masks at Disney stores and Disney Resorts.