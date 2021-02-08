Zzzax of Life – Episode 4: WandaVision “On a Very Special Episode…” and Best Marvel Couples

Date: February 8, 2021

Mack and Kyle discuss some more Marvel news, including a new Wakanda series coming to Disney+ and take a deep dive into the fourth episode of WandaVision. Finally, Jess joins in as the crew drafts the best Marvel couples.