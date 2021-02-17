TV Review: National Geographic and The Undefeated Draw Parallels Between 1963 and 2020 in “The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream”

by | Feb 17, 2021 4:57 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

National Geographic and The Undefeated warn you at the beginning and after every commercial break that The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream contains graphic content that may not be suitable for all viewers. “Viewer discretion advised,” but if you’ve been paying attention to the civil rights issues in America over the past seven decades, none of it should come as a shock. In this hour-long documentary, premiering February 18th at 10/9c, viewers will see parallels between two marches on Washington from 1963 and 2020, tracking the events between each that made both marches historic.

(National Geographic Image Collection/James P. Blair)

(National Geographic Image Collection/James P. Blair)

Commentators include Wes Moore, Dr. Mary Frances Berry, Dr. Vernon Allwood, Billy Murphy Jr., Jemele Hill, LZ Granderson, Dr. Todd Boyd, Chris Connely and Clarissa Brooks who discuss major milestones in Black American history, paired with archival footage. In many ways, The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream underscores the important role the media has played, but doesn’t dive into the double-edged sword that it has also been to the Black community. All the same, it makes it clear that without video footage broadcast across America of the Birmingham Campaign in 1963, the March on Washington would likely not have happened, or at least not in the numbers it attracted. Without that, we might never have received the gift of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, his vision originally focused on smaller protests in cities across the country.

In many ways, this documentary is required viewing for anyone trying to understand the Black Lives Matter movement. It traces the rise of the individual vigilantes and hate groups that arose in the wake of the post emancipation period and highlights some of the major atrocities along the way, starting with Emmit Till and continuing through a long list of unjustified murders leading to George Floyd.

National Geographic produced a documentary called LA 92 in 2017, a great follow-up selection for viewers who want to take a deeper dive into the LA Riots, which are touched upon here. After seeing disturbing footage for the deaths of Laquan McDonald, Walter Scott, Sandra Bland, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, another commentator is George Holliday, a resident of LA who witnessed police brutality and picked up his video camera, capturing the beating of Rodney King on tape, the footage that sparked outrage in LA and led to the riots when the officers responsible were acquitted.

Richard Nixon’s “War on Drugs” is the start of a modern conversation about institutionalized racism, viewed as a euphemism for locking up Black people. The law quadrupled the presence of police in Black communities, with Ronal Reagan’s administration further quadrupling the number of Black people in prison. It talks about the hope and disappointment of Bill Clinton for the Black community, playing his saxophone on the Arsenio Hall Show but implementing the 1994 Crime Bill with its three strike system.

The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream sets the scene for why, during a pandemic that was killing Black Americans at a disproportionately higher rate, it became critical to hold protests across the country, leading to a new march on Washington last August. One of the quotes from the event essentially said we can either die quietly at home from the virus or loudly in the streets, choosing to make their voices heard instead. It draws a new parallel for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of smaller protests throughout the country coming to fruition in the wake of a long chain of unjustified deaths at the hands of police with a new call for action and change at a time when the whole world was watching.

Don’t miss The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream premiering on National Geographic on Thursday, February 18th, at 10/9c.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed