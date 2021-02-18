“Star Wars: Queen’s Hope” Novel Announced to Complete E.K. Johnston’s Padmé Amidala Trilogy

Author E.K. Johnston’s young-adult novel series focused on the adventures of Padmé Amidala will be coming to an end this fall with the release of the third book, entitled Star Wars: Queen’s Hope, as announced today by Lucasfilm Publishing.

Star Wars: Queen’s Hope will follow 2019’s Star Wars: Queen’s Shadow and 2020’s Star Wars: Queen’s Peril in documenting the life of the queen/senator from Naboo and wife of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, taking place in-between and during the events of the Star Wars prequel trilogy films.

What’s happening:

, follows 2019’s and 2020’s . Star Wars: Queen’s Hope will be released on Tuesday, November 2 and takes place between the events of Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

What they’re saying:

Author E.K. Johnston: “Coming back to Padmé for a third time was like three more times than I ever thought I was going to get. Every time I come in to write a Padmé novel it’s exciting, it’s a little bit terrifying, and this one was the most daunting because it’s the war book. It’s the book where things start to fall apart.”

"Coming back to Padmé for a third time was like three more times than I ever thought I was going to get. Every time I come in to write a Padmé novel it's exciting, it's a little bit terrifying, and this one was the most daunting because it's the war book. It's the book where things start to fall apart." Official synopsis from Disney Books: "A peace-loving senator faces a time of war in another thrilling Padmé Amidala adventure from the author of the New York Times best-sellers Queen's Peril and Queen's Shadow! Padmé is adjusting to being a wartime senator during the Clone Wars. Her secret husband, Anakin Skwyalker, is off fighting the war, and excels at being a wartime Jedi. In contrast, when Padmé gets the opportunity to see the casualties on the war-torn front lines, she is horrified. The stakes have never been higher for the galaxy, or for the newly-married couple. Meanwhile, with Padmé on a secret mission, her handmaiden Sabé steps into the role of Senator Amidala, something no handmaiden has done for an extended period of time. While in the Senate, Sabé is equally horrified by the machinations that happen there. She comes face to face with a gut-wrenching decision as she realizes that she cannot fight a war this way, not even for Padmé. And Chancellor Palpatine hovers over it all, manipulating the players to his own ends…

Star Wars: Queen’s Shadow will be released on November 2. Pre-orders will be available through the official Disney Books website.