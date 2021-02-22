Delightful, Cheery Disney Parks Kitchen Essentials Make Their Way to shopDisney

At long last the fun Disney Parks kitchen gear we spotted on Buena Vista Street has popped up on shopDisney, and it’s themed to both coasts! Fans of the Parks can add some much needed Disney magic to their kitchen with new towels, oven mitts and aprons that will make the Happiest and Most Magical Places on Earth feel just a little bit closer.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Parks Kitchen Collection

From the entirety of Disneyland to Orange Bird offering up his cute smile, you can capture Disney’s signature magic in your kitchen with these delightful accessories.

Parks Maps

Two of the most recognized places in the entire world have been imagined in adorable detail on these kitchen essentials!

Magical Attractions

Whether you love spinning and twirling on Disney attractions or just want to be serenaded by tropical birds and flowers, there’s a Disney kitchen set that matches your Parks style.

Disney Park Experiences

No visit to Disney would be complete without seeing Orange Bird or enjoying a Mickey Ice Cream Bar and Mickey waffles.