First Impressions of Star on Disney+ (in Canada)

by | Feb 23, 2021 1:15 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Before I discuss my first reactions to Star on Disney+, I must state that I live in Canada and what I experience might be different from what other people are seeing on their version of Star.

Star has promised to be the outlet for international markets that Disney+ consumers can access the more adult content of the Disney vault. This long list of content from movies to television comes from the Disney labels of Touchstone and Hollywood Pictures, 20th Century Fox, and ABC.

While Star expands on the main menu once you log into Disney+, the over all tile is divided into eighteen sub categories which are Featured, Adult Animation, Romantic Comedies, Drama Series, Critically Acclaimed, Action Movies, Comedy Movies, Romantic Movies, Horror, Science Fiction, Musicals, Crime and Mystery Stories, Action Comedies, Westerns, Military Action and Adventure, Celebrate Black Stories, Documentaries, and Bingeable Series.

These eighteen new subcategories offer a lot of content for Disney+ subscribers in foreign markets. With the inclusion of the Star tile, the content is not just confined to the one section of the streaming service. Content is mixed throughout Disney+ which provides easier access for everyone.

Parents will need to be on their game if they wish to keep their children from watching Deadpool, Alien, and Predator. The addition of Star brings parental controls that will help families restrict the content children view. As I set the parental controls for my kids, all I had to do was log out of the app and log back in. When I did that, the app allowed me to change the rating for each profile on the service. The downside is that you only get two options for control. You can enable each profile to access content that is rated TV-MA or restrict profiles to the TV-14 rating. While I restricted my children to the TV-14 rating, my wife and I had to create a pin number to access the TV-MA content on our profiles. Each time you wish to login to your profile, you will need to input your pin number, so choose something that you will remember.

The massive injection of content to Disney+ is going to keep me busy for months to come. While I was searching the app I recognized many of the titles that I knew would be there and was pleasantly surprised to see titles that I wanted to see for years. Now I can finally revisit Mission to Mars or ride with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

Star is a great leap forward for Disney+. Not having access to Hulu has kept me from incredible films and original shows and Star closes that gap for this Canadian fan and for subscribers around the world.

The Star tile is now open on Disney+ streaming services in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and parts of Europe.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed