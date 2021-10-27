“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for October 19th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 47 – October 19, 2021

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Best. Day. Ever! First up we visit shopDisney for the 2021 Rapunzel Holiday Doll, as well as Popcorn and Balloon Collection and items inspired by Walt’s Lodge. Then we discuss WDW 50th nuiMO outfits at Disney, Disney-themed Scentsy, Besame Disney Princess Collection and BaubleBar’s Disney Holiday styles. For Star Wars we discuss the latest RockLove Kyber Crystal release and Week 2 of Bring Home the Bounty.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Holiday Shopping: 2021 Special Edition Holiday Rapunzel Doll Debuts on shopDisney

Whether you’re treating yourself to a magical Disney collectible or gifting a loved one with a fun surprise, shopDisney’s limited edition holiday doll is perfect for this whimsical season!

Mickey Mouse Popcorn and Balloons Collection Comes to shopDisney

Is there anything better than Disney popcorn and Mickey Mouse balloons? How about both together on a new collection from shopDisney?! Yes, please!

Holiday Shopping: Walt's Lodge Collection Brings Holiday Cheer to shopDisney

It’s beginning to look a lot like…the Holidays at Disney! We’re less than a month away from the start of the winter celebrations at Disney parks and this year and we couldn’t be more excited. On top of that a new collection of items inspired by Walt’s Lodge have already started to make their way to shopDisney.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary nuiMOs Outfits Arrive at the Parks

Can The Most Magical Celebration on Earth get any cuter? There’s no shortage of EARidescent styles available for Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort and now the fun can extend to the littlest ones in your travel party. We’re not talking about kids, but the Disney nuiMOs you love to dress and pose wherever you go.

Scentsy Teases Fall 2021 Disney Products Including New Nightmare Before Christmas Items, Disney Villains, and Aladdin

Scentsy is taking fans back to Halloween Town this September 1st with the return of some scents and products from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, along with some new treats.

New Disney Villains Stained Glass Scentsy Warmer and Fragrance Released

They’re back! The Disney Villains have returned to haunt Scentsy homes for a limited time during the spookiest season of all. The tree original scents themed to The Queen, Maleficent and Ursula are back, along with a new fragrance and new stained glass warmer.

Bésame Cosmetics' Limited Edition Merida, Rapunzel, and Pocahontas Compacts Sets on shopDisney

Bésame cosmetics has joined the Ultimate Princess Celebration with a line of compacts and lipsticks dedicated to our favorite Disney leading ladies. While many of their collections have sold out quickly on the site, shopDisney currently has three sets available.

Holiday Shopping: BaubleBar Disney Holiday Collection Celebrates Iconic Characters Enjoying Festive Fun

Even though Halloween isn’t here yet, if you’re like us you’re already feeling the festive spirit of the Christmas season! We’ve been browsing for items to add to our gift lists and came across BaubleBar’s latest Disney collection that’s full of magic and good cheer.

Ahsoka Tano and The Darksaber Blades Join the Star Wars X RockLove Kyber Crystal Capsule Collection

This month the balance to the Force comes from Ahsoka Tano and her white saber blades and the iconic and mysterious Darksaber with its haunting black glow. Bring home these beautiful replicas that represent the divided but equally powerful sides of the Force.

Celebrate the Holiday Season with Disney and Lucasfilm's "Bring Home the Bounty" Global Campaign

Fill your home and closet with fashions from shopDisney, artwork from Dark Ink, cozy blankets and so more! This week the focus is on droids and Bounty Hunters with items featuring C-3PO, R2-D2, Boba Fett and The Mandalorian.

Bring Home the Bounty: Second Wave of "The Mandalorian" The Retro Collection Figures

If you’re a Star Wars collector, you know the best way to secure items for your display is through pre-order and today, six new The Mandalorian have made their debut.

Sensational Seven

SLEEPY

Disney Animals Cloud Dreams Zip-Around Wallet

HAPPY

Disney Parks Chibi Loungefly Wallet

GRUMPY

Disney Villains Lady Tremaine, Anastasia, and Drizella Zip-Around Wallet

DOPEY

Danielle Nicole Disney Mickey Mouse Boba Zipper Wallet – BoxLunch Exclusive

SNEEZY

Coco Marigold bridge Zip-Around Wallet

BASHFUL

Loungefly Disney Pixar Slides Small Zip Wallet – BoxLunch Exclusive

DOC

Disney Princess Storybook Loungefly Zipper Wallet

From the Headlines

Mickey Mouse Funhouse 2nd Season Announced – Adorable playset is now available on shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Funny the Funhouse Play Set

LEGO Mini Castle for WDW 50th – The beautiful set is on shopDisney along with dozens of other items Celebrating the 50th:

WDW 50 – LEGO Mini Disney Castle Revealed for Walt Disney World's 50th

Eternals Movie Premiere Last Night – Check out the movie tie-in merchandise:

"Eternals" Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland and on shopDisney

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!