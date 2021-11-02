Comics-Inspired Marvel Legends Retro Lady Loki Figure Available for Pre-Order

If there’s anything we can say about 2021, it’s that retro is in and Hasbro is happy to deliver on nostalgia through their Marvel Legends line of figures. Today, the company has released a Lady Loki figure that’s inspired by the comics and features 1990s-style Toy Biz packaging!

Marvel Legends Lady Loki

This Lady Loki 6-inch figure features the Asgardian Trickster’s signature look from the comics! As any comics fan knows, Loki is a master shapeshifter, taking on nearly any appearance at will, this time as a fierce female in a fabulous costume. The figure looks ready for a fight and hopefully Loki is on our side! Pre-orders are now available on Entertainment Earth and the figure will ship in March 2022.

Marvel Legends Agent of Asgard Retro Loki 6-Inch Action Figure – $22.99

Lady Loki figure comes with alternate hand accessories

Includes cape

Comes packaged on a cardback inspired by 1990s Toy Biz Marvel packaging

