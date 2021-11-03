Season 15 of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” to Premiere with 2 Episodes on December 1st on FXX

Season 15 of the hit FX comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will premiere on Wednesday, December 1st at 10/9c on FXX.
What’s Happening:
- Fans can return to Paddy’s Pub on Wednesday, December 1st with the season 15 premiere of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on FXX.
- The season premiere will include the first 2 episodes back-to-back starting at 10/9c.
- New episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.
- Entering its 15th season makes It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia the longest-running live-action sitcom, having premiered in 2005.
- This season finds The Gang dealing with the aftermath of 2020 and figuring out where they fit into the cultural upheaval of 2021.
- “The Gang try to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots.”
- The show is executive produced by McElhenney (creator), Day, and Howerton, along with David Hornsby, Megan Ganz, Rob Rosell, Nick Frenkel, and Michael Rotenberg.
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Description:
The record-breaking 15th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is its most ambitious yet. In the seismic wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020, The Gang stands at a crossroads in this strange new world. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from “Mac” (Rob McElhenney), “Charlie” (Charlie Day), “Dennis” (Glenn Howerton), “Dee” (Kaitlin Olson) and “Frank” (Danny DeVito) to continue business as usual. Now, they must face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021. Across the span of eight episodes — and the Atlantic Ocean — we find them answer in a way only they could think to.
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).