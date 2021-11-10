The Gang Goes to Ireland in Trailer for Season 15 of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”

FX has released a trailer for the 15th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which premieres December 1st on FXX.
What’s Happening:
- “The Gang” is back Wednesday, December 1st at 10/9c on FXX with the record-breaking 15th season premiere of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
- The longest-running live-action sitcom has released a first-look trailer at the upcoming season, which finds the Paddy’s Pub owners and operators taking a trip to Ireland.
- In the trailer, we see Dennis, Mac, Charlie, Dee and Frank arguing over who is more Irish than the other, Dee leading an acting workshop, Frank revealing his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, and Mac considering becoming a Catholic priest.
- Catch the double-episode season premiere on December 1st on FXX and stream new episodes the next day on Hulu.
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Description:
The record-breaking 15th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is its most ambitious yet. In the seismic wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020, The Gang stands at a crossroads in this strange new world. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from “Mac” (Rob McElhenney), “Charlie” (Charlie Day), “Dennis” (Glenn Howerton), “Dee” (Kaitlin Olson) and “Frank” (Danny DeVito) to continue business as usual. Now, they must face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021. Across the span of eight episodes — and the Atlantic Ocean — we find them answer in a way only they could think to.
