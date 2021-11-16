LEGO Sets, Hasbro and Gentle Giant Figures Featured as Part of Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty

We’re back for another week of Disney’s and Lucasfilm’s Bring Home the Bounty campaign! As today marks the sixth entry in the 12-week series, we’re taking a look at some of the awesome LEGO and collectible figures being highlighted today.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

LEGO, Hasbro, Gentle Giant Figures – Bring Home the Bounty

LEGO

Regardless of what some may think, I don’t believe that anyone ever outgrows LEGO, especially Star Wars LEGO! Kids of all ages can recreate their favorite battle scenes, heart pounding moments and reunions with these awesome sets that are either available or coming soon for pre-order.

LEGO Star Wars Hoth AT-ST 75322 | Star Wars – $49.99

586 pieces

Ages 9+

Chewbacca, Hoth AT-ST Pilot, Hoth Rebel

Snowtrooper Battle Pack 75320 | Star Wars – $19.99

105 pieces

Ages 6+

Hoth Scout Trooper, 3 Snowtrooper minifigures

Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter 75301 | Star Wars – $49.99

474 pieces

Ages 9+

Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna minifigures

Imperial TIE Fighter 75300 | Star Wars – $39.99

432 pieces

Ages 8+

TIE Fighter Pilot and Stormtrooper, NI-L8 Protocol Droid minifigures

Hasbro Figures

Collectors and kids of all ages will love these detailed figures that are perfect for imaginative play or adding to your Star Wars display. Teased earlier this year, Hasbro’s Vintage Collection (3 ¾-inch) and Black Series (6-inch) offerings celebrate the fan favorite Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Kuiil 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $13.99

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Bo-Katan Kryze 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $13.99

Star Wars The Black Series Cobb Vanth Deluxe 6-Inch Action Figure – $31.99

Gentle Giant Figures

Gentle Giant is bringing some of the most iconic Star Wars characters to life through a series of highly detailed, elegant display pieces that belong in every collection.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Lando Calrissian Milestone Statue – Gentle Giant Ltd – $250

Limited Edition of 1500 pieces

1:6 Scale; Approx. 13”

Sculpted by Paul Harding

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Ahsoka Tano Premier Collection Statue – Gentle Giant Ltd – $175