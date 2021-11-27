Holiday Shopping: Small Business Saturday – Disney Edition

by | Nov 27, 2021 12:01 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

You’ve survived the Black Friday madness and you’re gearing up for Cyber Monday, but don’t forget about Small Business Saturday! As you check items off those shopping lists, consider supporting a small business for your purchases. From vacation gear and travel to decorations for the home, you can find thousands of Disney-themed gifts from hundreds of adventurous entrepreneurs.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Small Business Saturday – Disney Version

The holidays are exciting and during this time many families are busy shopping for gifts, planning trips, and enjoying seasonal sips! Thanksgiving week is full of special promotions on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and sandwiched right in the middle is Small Business Saturday. Below are four ideas on how you can support a small business with your purchases while also meeting all of your Disney needs.  

Disney Vacation

It might not seem obvious, but many travel agents are actually small business owners! These passionate fans do the monotonous job of scheduling and planning a trip based on what you hope to experience so that you get the best vacation possible. Along with advertising, they often partner with fan sites to help spread the word of what they have to offer, much like Laughing Place and our pals at Mouse Fan Travel. Travel agencies make commissions from the destinations that you visit, meaning when they set up your trip, there’s no extra cost to you. So if a Disney vacation (Parks, Cruise Line, Aulani, Adventures by Disney) is on your gift list for 2021, consider booking your magical stay with a travel agency.

Minted

Minted is an online community where aspiring artists and crafty creators sell their unique works. Just this month, Minted launched a new Disney and Pixar Collection featuring characters from Moana, Aladdin, Monsters Inc., Frozen and more. Among the offerings are wall murals, framed prints, and decorative pillows, and many of these can be personalized so that you can present your loved ones with a truly unique gift.

Etsy

If you can’t find the Disney item you’re looking for at a big box retailer (or even Disney!), chances are someone on Etsy has designed and produced exactly what you’ve imagined! Books, face masks, t-shirts, glassware, homemade toys, candles, Minnie Ears…you name it, it’s here. Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers or a special present not available anywhere else, your purchase on Etsy will be a big hit with your loved ones and help support a small business in the process.

Gift Cards

If you’ve not planning a Disney vacation, but know someone who’s going, you can help cover some of their expenses or souvenirs with a gift card to local restaurants and shops. Disney Springs (and Downtown Disney) are home to some small-ish businesses such as The Art of Shaving, Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC, Wondermade, and Salt & Straw (DTD).

The Art of Shaving Gift Card

via ErinMckennasBakery.com

via ErinMckennasBakery.com

Erin McKenna Gift Card

Wondermade Gift Card

Salt & Straw Gift Card

Thanks for checking out our Disney-inspired ideas for shopping Small Business Saturday. Happy Holidays!

 
 
