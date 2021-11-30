The Riordan Report: November News from the Rick Riordan Literary World

by | Nov 30, 2021 5:59 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

November has come and gone and all that’s left to do with the month is to recap what’s happened in the Rick Riordan literary and big screen world, as well as what is new with the Rick Riordan Presents authors.

From the Page

Daughter of the Deep hit North American bookstores like a tidal wave on October 26th and continues to be on the best seller’s list well into November. Riordan’s latest work is unique amongst his bookcase of stories, as it is designed to be a standalone story which readers can access without having to read any previous works.

The upcoming Percy Jackson set book that Riordan is collaborating with Mark Oshiro on is still on track for a summer 2023 publication. Riordan has announced that he will soon get to take a crack at Oshiro’s manuscript. This new book will be the first collaboration for Riordan and will give Percy Jackson fans another window to that literary world. In the upcoming novel, the story will focus on Nico di Angelo and Will Solace journeying into Tartarus to save Bob the Titan.

Under the Rick Riordan Presents label, Yoon Ha Lee’s next book in the Thousand Worlds series Tiger Honor comes out January 4th, 2022. The story takes fans back to Yoon’s incredible sci fi world established in Dragon Pearl. In Tiger Honor we follow a nonbinary character named Sebin and their experiences joining the Thousand World Space Forces. What was thought to be an adventure turns out to more of a nightmare for the young character.

Roseann A. Brown makes her debut with the imprint with her new book Serwa Boateng’s Guide to Vampire Hunting. The book matches perfectly with the Rick Riordan Presents label as Brown introduces readers to Ghanian magic, more myth and monsters, and as usual, middle school shenanigans. Serwa Boateng’s Guide to Vampire Hunting is expected to be released on September 6th, 2022.

The Storm Runner author J.C. Cervantes is back with a spin off series titled The Lords of Night: A Shadow Bruja Novel. The book follows Renata Santiago as she investigates aliens, deals with more godborns, and confronts the nine Aztec Lords of Night. The book has an expected publication date of October 4th, 2022.

 

To the Screen:

Lucasfilm recently announced they would be adding its StageCraft LED virtual production system to their Vancouver studios. Why this is good news for the Percy Jackson show is that, if production does shoot in Vancouver, they will be able to access some incredible technology to bring to life the literary world of Rick Riordan.

Riordan recently talked about visiting ILM and Lucasfilm and looking at how The Mandalorian was filmed. Praising the technology, Riordan also mentioned that the Percy Jackson show would most likely film in Vancouver and hopefully start production by June of 2022.

Lastly, Riordan posted on his website that the production process for the show was continuing with work on the first four scripts proceeding and expected to be complete by January. Riordan believes this would be the final hurdle for the official green light from the studio.

What This Means

We have some new books announced for the Rick Riordan Presents imprint, and they sound incredible. While Disney+ Day failed to give us any word on the upcoming Percy Jackson show, it is safe to assume that production of the forthcoming show will start in the new year. The fact that Lucasfilm now has the same technology used in the production of The Mandalorian in their Vancouver studios is a great sign for the quality we will receive with the upcoming Percy Jackson show.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed