December Disney Parks Wishables: The Lion King

It’s another Wishables Wednesday (on a Thursday!) and this month we’re heading to the savannah and celebrating The Lion King! Today’s micro plush pals feature a young Simba and Nala along with some of their most important pals growing up.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Hakuna Matata! Disney’s The Lion King is getting some love this month with shopDisney’s latest collection of Disney Parks Wishables!

is getting some love this month with shopDisney’s latest collection of Disney Parks Wishables! Today the site is celebrating the circle of life with this new release that includes four mystery plush, and one standalone plush of Simba.

Each soft, squishable, lovable micro plush sells for $14.99 and is available right now on shopDisney

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – The Lion King – 5'' – Limited Release – $14.99

This month’s collection includes: Nala Rafiki Pumba Timon



Simba Disney Parks Wishables Plush – The Lion King – 5'' – Limited Release – $14.99

Good to Know:

Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of the mystery plush, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.

More Disney Parks Wishables:

Looking for some other fun plush to add to your collection? Check out these Wishables available now on shopDisney