December Disney Parks Wishables: The Lion King

It’s another Wishables Wednesday (on a Thursday!) and this month we’re heading to the savannah and celebrating The Lion King! Today’s micro plush pals feature a young Simba and Nala along with some of their most important pals growing up.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Hakuna Matata! Disney’s The Lion King is getting some love this month with shopDisney’s latest collection of Disney Parks Wishables!
- Today the site is celebrating the circle of life with this new release that includes four mystery plush, and one standalone plush of Simba.
- Each soft, squishable, lovable micro plush sells for $14.99 and is available right now on shopDisney!
Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – The Lion King – 5'' – Limited Release – $14.99
- This month’s collection includes:
- Nala
- Rafiki
- Pumba
- Timon
Simba Disney Parks Wishables Plush – The Lion King – 5'' – Limited Release – $14.99
Good to Know:
- Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of the mystery plush, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.
