Her Universe Debuts a Frighteningly Fun Haunted Mansion Collection

Is there a chill in the air? Maybe or perhaps it's the arrival of a new Haunted Mansion collection from Her Universe! Go ahead foolish mortals and treat yourself to some hauntingly fun fashions inspired by the beloved Disney Parks attraction.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Haunted Mansion Collection – Her Universe

Do you know what your wardrobe could use? Some happy haunts, and Her Universe has 999 of them to do the job! A new assortment of tops (and a dress) recently debuted from the online retailer and features characters like the Hitchhiking Ghosts, Madame Leota, and icons from the ride. Select styles are available in standard and plus sizes giving fans plenty of fantastic styling options.

More From Her Universe: