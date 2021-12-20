Zzzax of Life – Episode 35: Hawkeye – “Ronin” and Characters to Replace Santa

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #35: Hawkeye “Ronin“ and Characters to Replace Santa

Date: December 20, 2021

Merry Christmas! Mack and Kyle recap the latest Marvel news, including the teaser for “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” and then break down the latest episode of Hawkeye. Finally, Doobie joins in for some Christmas fun and the group drafts Marvel characters to replace Santa.