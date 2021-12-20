Zzzax of Life – Episode 35: Hawkeye – “Ronin” and Characters to Replace Santa

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #35: Hawkeye “Ronin“ and Characters to Replace Santa
Date: December 20, 2021
Listen
Topics
Merry Christmas! Mack and Kyle recap the latest Marvel news, including the teaser for “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” and then break down the latest episode of Hawkeye. Finally, Doobie joins in for some Christmas fun and the group drafts Marvel characters to replace Santa.
Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below
Mike is a writer that has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed “nerd.”