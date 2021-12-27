Zzzax of Life – Episode 36: Hawkeye – “So This is Christmas?” and the Best Marvel Moments of 2021

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #36: Hawkeye “So This is Christmas?“ and the Best Marvel Moments of 2021

Date: December 27, 2021

Mike is a writer that has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed “nerd.”

TopicsMack and Kyle wrap up 2021 by breaking down the teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the finale of Hawkeye. Then Rebekahs joins in as the gang drafts the best Marvel moments of 2021.