“Star Wars: The High Republic” Phase II Will Rewind Time Another 150 Years, Begins This October

Lucasfilm Publishing’s ambitious multi-platform initiative Star Wars: The High Republic (set two centuries before the Skywalker Saga) is about to wrap up its first phase, and in celebration of that accomplishment the company has announced what fans can expect from Phase II, which is due to launch this fall.
This morning Lucasfilm released a new edition of The High Republic Show on the official Star Wars YouTube channel, and during the special host Kristina Arielle and her guests revealed what’s coming up next for this exciting and successful publishing project.
Watch The High Republic Anniversary Special!:
The big takeaways from today’s new episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show are as follows:
- Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II, entitled “Quest of the Jedi,” will begin in October of 2022 (seven months after Phase I comes to an end in March).
- Instead of picking up where Phase I left off, Phase II will rewind time another 150 years– following a pattern of era-jumping seen previously in the release of the Star Wars films.
- Four new authors will be added to the publishing initiative for Phase II: Lydia Kang (who contributed the short story “Right-Hand Man” to the anthology collection From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back), Tessa Gratton (of the upcoming short-story anthology Star Wars: Stories of Jedi and Sith), Zoraida Córdova (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – A Crash of Fate), and George Mann (Star Wars: Myths & Fables).
- Author Justina Ireland (Star Wars: The High Republic – Out of the Shadows) will be co-writing the first of Phase II’s young-adult novels with the above-mentioned Tessa Gratton.
- Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic – The Rising Storm) will once again be writing the main Star Wars: The High Republic comic book for Marvel (the current run of comics will end with issue #15 in February).
- Charles Soule (Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi) will write a new comic about Jedi Master Porter Engle’s backstory, again for Marvel.
- Daniel José Older (Star Wars: The High Republic – Race to Crashpoint Tower) will be writing an all-ages Star Wars: The High Republic graphic novel for Dark Horse Comics– the first Star Wars title announced for that imprint since Marvel reclaimed the comic-book rights to the franchise back in 2015.
The conclusion of Star Wars: The High Republic Phase I begins today with the release of the new adult novel Star Wars: The High Republic – The Fallen Star by Claudia Gray.
