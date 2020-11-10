Book Review – “From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back”

by | Nov 10, 2020 8:38 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Three years ago, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original Star Wars film’s release into theaters, Lucasfilm Publishing released an ambitious anthology short-story collection entitled Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View. The concept of this book was a clever one– assign 40 diverse authors to write tales about the many background and/or supporting characters who pop up in the movie, which were then organized chronologically by A New Hope’s narrative. It was an interesting experiment, but I joked while reading that first volume that in celebrating the 40th anniversary, they also chose to give the included stories about a 40% success rate across the board.

I’d say the sequel follows through on that promise, except that percentage would feel a little overly generous to me in this case. In truth, of the 40 short stories collected in From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back (out today from publisher Del Rey, roughly 40 years after The Empire Strikes Back’s 1980 debut), there are only about eight or nine total that I could see myself having a desire to read again– or even recommending to another Star Wars fan, for that matter. But don’t get me wrong: the authors chosen to participate in this project are mostly talented, experienced writers. It’s just that the selected subject matter often comes across as either tediously dry, silly, or repetitively superfluous to anyone who already has a general knowledge of the franchise.

It’s weird, because I’ve often cited as one of Star Wars’ most appealing attributes the ability to zoom in on any person, alien, or creature hanging out in the background and how their story would likely be as interesting as the heroes Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, or Princess Leia. Unfortunately, as much as I really have genuinely tried to like them, the From a Certain Point of View books may turn out to be the ultimate rebuttal to that theory. There are exceptions, of course, especially when the contributors choose to venture a little bit more outside the box than one would expect. I’ll cite “This is No Cave” by Catherynne M. Valente (Palimpsest) as my prime example of this– a story so bizarre in its conceit that I couldn’t help but enjoy it. It gives us a breathtakingly ethereal backstory for the Space Slug (AKA the Exogorth, in Star Wars terms) and inverts its attempted ingestion of the Millennium Falcon into what I can only describe as a cosmic love story across tragically untold eons of loneliness and regret.

That’s the kind of imaginative stuff I would have loved to see more of in this book, rather than stories that attempt to explain what particular motivation the extras were giving themselves as they walked through a famous scene from one of the most highly regarded movie sequels of all time, which represents a good two-thirds of the content here. But to be fair, there are also some compelling tales that pick up the action before or after the events of certain characters’ appearances in Empire, such as Wedge Antilles’ reformation of Red Squadron after the Battle of Hoth in “Rendezvous Point” by Jason Fry (Star Wars: The Essential Atlas), or “Tooth and Claw” by Michael Kogge (Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need to Know), which sees Trandoshan bounty hunter Bossk go up against a mysterious nemesis known only as Chainbreaker– an activist who has been setting Wookiee prisoners free– only to find that this being is more familiar to him than he ever would have guessed.

There are also a couple stories that anthropomorphize the creatures of ice planet Hoth, to somewhat mixed results, and one intriguing soliloquy that gives us the inner thoughts of the Dark Side Cave on Dagobah as Yoda brings Luke to that mystical place. But the problem with the bulk of what’s contained in From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back is that I frequently found myself wondering what it’s supposed to be doing. It doesn’t feel like it’s intended to fill in gaps in the existing canon, because so many of these stories are outlandish enough to ensure they’ll be branded “imaginary” by most Star Wars record-keepers (see the one about a very sassy Obi-Wan Kenobi Force ghost), and a couple of them– like several examples in the previous edition– even contradict each other as far as a chronicling of events goes. My only guess is that the authors were simply told to have fun with their chosen subjects, and that premise alone would be great if the resultant stories were in fact fun, in and of themselves. But most of them are just sort of dull, and the entries that are clearly intended as comedy… sadly aren’t that funny.

I love Star Wars with all my heart and I am always happy to see the ever-expanding tapestry of A Galaxy Far, Far Away added to in creative ways. But as I trudged through the From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, finishing the book eventually felt more like a chore than anything else, which is a bummer because it’s coming out in a year replete with quality Star Wars material, both in televisual and printed-word form. I bet there would have been a way for the folks at Lucasfilm Publishing to achieve whatever they were going for with this project, but the approach they did use in putting it together just didn’t end up working for me, on the whole. There are a handful of gems hidden in this overstuffed compilation, but by and large I would call it ultimately disposable and recommend other Star Wars efforts from the same pool of talent before I’d suggest picking this one up.

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back is available now wherever books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed