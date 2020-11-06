Lucasfilm Announces Virtual Events Celebrating “From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back”

Next week, in honor of this year’s 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, Lucasfilm Publishing is releasing the new anthology short-story collection From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back. This book is a follow-up to 2017’s Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View and contains 40 stories by a wide variety of authors retelling the classic sequel’s story from the perspective of its background and minor characters.

Today, the company announced a partnership with University Bookstore to host three virtual events celebrating the release of From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, with a number of the authors appearing each night. The events will take place at 6:00 PM Pacific Time from Tuesday, November 10 through Thursday, November 12, and access to the Zoom links will be provided to anyone who pre-orders the book from the University Bookstore website. “At each event, a group of authors will discuss their stories in the book with Del Rey Editor Tom Hoeler.”

Participating authors include:

Tuesday 11/10: Mark Oshiro (“Hunger”), Emily Skrutskie (“Ion Control”), C.B. Lee (“A Good Kiss”), Delilah S. Dawson (“She Will Keep Them Warm”), Amy Ratcliffe (“Heroes of the Rebellion”), and Michael Moreci (“Beyond Hope”).

Wednesday 11/11: Charles Yu (“Kendal”), Jason Fry (“Rendezvous Point”), Mike Chen (“Disturbance”), Catherynne M. Valente (“This is No Cave”), John Jackson Miller (“Lord Vader Will See You Now”), Tracy Deonn (“Vergence”), and Zoraida Cordova (“Wait for It”).

Thursday 11/12: Lilliam Rivera (“Beyond the Clouds”), Brittany N. Williams (“Faith in an Old Friend”), Rob Hart (“Due on Batuu”), Karen Strong (“Into the Clouds”), Lydia Kang (“Right-Hand Man”), and Django Wexler (“Amara Kel’s Rules for TIE Pilot Survival – Probably”).

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back will go on sale this coming Tuesday, November 10. Pre-order your copy now from University Bookstore in order to gain access to the above listed events.