“Who’s the Bossk Live!” Presents: Sandcrawler Selections for January 5th

Each week our live discussion of all things Star Wars – Who's the Bossk Pod (Thursdays, 4 PT) site founder Rebekah Moseley highlights seven shopping finds for the Lucasfilm fan in “Sandcrawler Selections." Why seven? A playful homage to the Jawas of Arvala-7 from season 1 of The Mandalorian.

Sandcrawler Selections II – January 5, 202

This week Rebekah brings us several items featuring the legendary bounty hunter turned crime lord, Boba Fett, as well as a few other surprises. Let’s take a look!

Star Wars Zip Hoodie for Adults | shopDisney

Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) Toy 6-Inch-Scale The Empire Strikes Back Collectible Figure

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Tusken Raider Portrait Fade T-Shirt

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Mos Espa Characters V2 Tote Bag

Star Wars™ – Scum and Villainy – 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett 24 oz. Scenic Geeki Tikis Mug

The Yamdalorian and the Tot

