Laughing Place’s Star Wars Podcast “Who’s the Bossk?” Announces Second Season, Lucasfilm Retrospective

by | Jan 14, 2021 9:04 AM Pacific Time

After a 44-episode first season that concluded in mid-December having welcomed dozens of different guests and covered a wide variety of topics related to A Galaxy Far Far Away, Laughing Place is excited to announce the second-season return of its Star Wars podcast “Who’s the Bossk?” one week from today on Thursday, January 21.

This year, “Who’s the Bossk?” will expand beyond the Star Wars galaxy to celebrate Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary by playing home to a yearlong series of discussions surrounding the company’s acclaimed output from its founding in 1971 through the Disney acquisition in 2012. Host Mike Celestino (Laughing Place’s editorial director of Star Wars content) will welcome a unique guest each week to discuss movies like George Lucas’s debut film THX 1138, LucasArts video games like the beloved Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, plus Star Tours and other iconic Lucas-driven theme park attractions.

What’s happening:

  • Laughing Place’s Star Wars podcast “Who’s the Bossk?” is returning for a second season with another batch of 44 weekly episodes beginning Thursday, January 21.
  • Instead of focusing exclusively on Star Wars, season two of “Who’s the Bossk?” will celebrate Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary with a series of discussions covering most major projects the company was involved with from its 1971 founding under George Lucas through its acquisition by Disney in 2012.
  • Topics will cover a variety of notable Lucasfilm-branded media (and other George Lucas-spearheaded ventures) including films, television series, video and computer games, theme park attractions, and more.

What they’re saying:

  • “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino: “I’m thrilled to be broadening the show’s horizons in season two and taking a more exhaustive look at Lucasfilm’s output over the past five decades. My goal is to demonstrate the undeniably far-reaching creative impact George Lucas and the now-Disney-owned company he founded have had on the entertainment industry outside of just the Star Wars franchise, though we’ll be talking about that topic quite a bit as well.”
  • Laughing Place co-founder Doobie Moseley: “Much like adding Lucasfilm has taken Disney places we never thought it would go, Mike Celestino has helped Laughing Place expand its horizons into realms we never dreamed of. I am a huge fan of Who's the Bossk and excited for what Mike has in store for season two. His Star Wars knowledge, contacts within the realm and low-key sense of humor are what set Who's The Bossk apart and we're thrilled to be the home for it.”

“Who’s the Bossk?” season two will premiere next Thursday, January 21 right here at LaughingPlace.com.

 
 
