“Big Sky” Season 2 Resumes February 24th on ABC

ABC’s hit drama Big Sky returns for the second half of season two on Thursday, February 24th, at 10/9c.
What’s Happening:
- Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt get back to work on Thursday, February 24th, at 10/9c with the winter premiere of Big Sky on ABC.
- The hit series, now in its second season, took a winter break after its eighth episode on December 16th, 2021.
- Along with the announcement on Deadline, ABC has released a trailer that gives fans a tease of what’s to come in the second half of the season.
About Big Sky Season 2:
- Big Sky follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt as they reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, and they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.
Big Sky Season 2 Cast:
- Katheryn Winnick – Jenny Hoyt
- Kylie Bunbury – Cassie Dewell
- Jesse James Keitel – Jerrie Kennedy
- Omar Metwally – Mark Lindor
- Dedee Pfeiffer – Denise Brisbane
- Logan Marshall-Green – Travis Stone
- Janina Gavankar – Ren Buller
- Vinny Chhibber – Jag Buller
- Madelyn Kientz – Max
- Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson – Harper
- Jeremy Ray Taylor – Bridger Ryan
- Lola Skye Reid – Madison Ryan
- Jamie-Lynn Sigler – Tonya
- Patrick Gallagher – Sheriff Walter Tubb
- John Carroll Lynch – Wolfgang Legarski
- Romy Rosemont – Agatha
- Brian Geraghty – Ronald Pergman
- Anja Savcic – Scarlet Leyendecker
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).